Maple Grove’s track and field squad traveled south to Minnetonka High School last week for the Rogness/Lane Invitational, where the boys finished second and the girls third. The Crimson second with a score of 120, 20 points behind first-place Minnetonka, while the girls finished with 55 points, behind Minnetonka (104) and Prior Lake (113).
For the boys, the sprinters once again were the backbone of the team. Kristian Lodholz took first place in both the 100 and 200 meters with personal records of 11.50 seconds and 23.28 respectively. In the 100 meters, the top four runners were all Crimson, with Daniel Baltes, Nick Westphal, and Derrick Jameson following Lodholz. Those four also won the 4 by 100-meter relay with a time of 45.00.
Baltes and Westphal finished second and third in the 200 meters as well. In cold and rainy conditions, boys head coach Casey Roberts was impressed with how the sprinters performed, who he said had the biggest challenge to overcome in those weather elements.
“It was a good test,” Roberts said. “It showed they were able to battle through that.”
Ryan Bottema achieved two new personal records of his own in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, with times of 17.41 and 43.91, and winning the 300-meter race. Bottema also took first in the triple jump with a personal record of 39 feet, 2.75 inches.
Daniel Gruess came in first in the high jump with a height of six feet, and Faaris Amegankpoe also recorded his personal best in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, eight inches.
For the girls, Jordyn Borsch came in first and scored a personal record in the 400 meters with a time of one minute. The 4 by 100 relay team of Morgan Bosacker, Laci McClure, Marissa Wentland, Ella Williams came in second with a time of 52.96, and the 4 by 800 relay squad of Abigail Oakland, Lindsey Young, Wentland, and Kalli Smith also finished second with a time of 10 minutes and 34 seconds.
In the field events, Julia Barton scored nine feet in her pole vault jump, good for second place overall, and Delanie Siewert came in third for the long jump, a personal record of 17 feet and 1.25 inches.
But Siewert made the most noise for her triple jump, which turned out to be a new school record of 35 feet and 11.25 inches.
“We were looking for a challenge going into the meet and we definitely were,” girls head coach Jen Riewe said. “It is progress we want to have near the end of the season.”
