Maple Grove’s boys and girls track and field teams kicked off their season with a meet at Osseo Senior High March 24. Here are the top team finishers from the season-opening meet.

Senior Lindsey Young, junior Abbi Steiner, freshman Abby Oakland, and senior Lily Chabica finished the 4-by-800 meter relay in 10 minutes and 38 seconds.

In the boys’ 4-by-200 meter relay, the team of junior Connor Fournier, sophomore Nick Wentland, sophomore Logan Harens, and sophomore Vincent Guadagno finished in 1:39, and for the girls, junior Ella Williams, junior Marissa Wentland, junior Laci McClure, and senior Lauren Lee ran the relay in 1:57.

The boys’ relay team of junior Rufus Bartee, senior Micha Vayee, junior Gavin Steel, and Harens finished the 4-by-400 meter relay in 3:55, while the girls’ team of Young, seventh-grader Isabelle Overman, Ellie Femrite, and April Wilson finished in 5:01.

Senior Ryan Bottema finished the boys 110-meter hurdles in 17.51 seconds and senior Anna Zigman raced the girls 100-meter hurdles in 17.75 seconds. Bottema paced the boys in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.38 and eighth-grader Aubrey Steel had a time of 54.32 in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles.

Senior Kristian Lodholz finished with a team-best 11.1 seconds in the boys 100-meter dash and 22.89 in the 200-meter dash and junior Jordyn Borsch finished the girls 100 meters in 12.62 and the 200-meter dash in 25.83.

Senior Nick St. Peter led the team with a time of 4:42 in the boys 1600 meter run, and Young led the girls with a time of 5:45. St. Peter also led the boys in the 800 meters with a time of 2:07, while Oakland paced the girls in the 800 meters with a time of 2:34. Gavin Steel had a team-best time of 57.89 seconds in the boys’ 400 meters, and Borsch again led the girls with a time of 58.99 seconds.

In the field events, senior Adreian Mitchell led the boys in the long jump with a distance of 17 feet and three inches, while Lee led the girls with a distance of 14’ 6.”

Cinque Turner recorded a team-best boys high jump of five feet, six inches, while junior Marissa Albers notched a girls-best 4’ 6” jump.

Finally, senior Spencer French launched a team-best shot put throw of 38’ 6” and junior Achsah Dawson recorded a girls-best throw of 30’.

Coming up

The Maple Grove track and field team will compete at Blaine April 7 starting at 3:45 p.m. and will host their first meet of the season April 12 against Anoka and Spring Lake Park starting at 3:45 p.m.

