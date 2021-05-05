Maple Grove track and field got a chance to see where they stack up with other NWSC foes at the April 29 meet at Coon Rapids. While the total team results were not scored, it felt like a taste of normalcy for these athletes, with the team reaping a lot of success. Here is a recap of the meet.
For the girls, Lindsey Young took first place in the 3200 meters with a time of 12 minutes and one second, while also getting second place in the 800 meters along with Kalli Smith in a time of two minutes and 36 seconds.
Erin Hall took second place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.35 seconds.
Ella Williams got third in the 100 meters with a time of 13.47 seconds, and Marissa Wentland took home first in the 200 meters with a 27.6.
All the girls relays, 4-by-100, 4-by-200, 4-by-400, and 4-by-800 meter relays came in first place.
In the field events, Julia Barton took first place in the pole vault, scoring eight feet and six inches. Delanie Siewert came in second in both the girls long jump and triple jump.
For the boys, Daniel Baltes swept the 100 and 200-meter races with times of 10.95 and 22.47 respectively. Grant Leneau came in second in the 800 meters with a time of two minutes and eight seconds, and Gannon Farrens captured first in the 3200 meters with a time of 10.21 minutes.
Hurdler Ryan Bottema finished first in the 300-meter hurdles in 43.3 seconds and came in second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.5 seconds. Like the girls, the boys relays swept in the 4-by-100, 4-by-200, and 4-by-400 meters.
In field events, Faaris Amegankpoe took first in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet and eight-and-a-half inches. Daniel Gruess also took first in the high jump with a score of six feet, two inches. Andrew Dotzenrod finished in second place in the discus with a throw of 127 feet and seven inches.
