Maple Grove’s track and field squad hosted a triangular meet with conference foes Rogers and Elk River April 19, amid the persistent cold and blustery conditions. Here are the top finishers from the meet.

Meters

Boys 100 meters- Kristian Lodholz (10.6)

Girls 100 meters- Jordyn Borsch (12.2)

Boys 200 meters- Lodholz (22.0)

Girls 200 meters- Borsch (25.9)

Boys 400 meters- Vanwor Worlobah (55.0)

Girls 400 meters- Borsch (57.4)

Boys 800 meters- Nick St. Peter (2:04)

Girls 800 meters- Abby Oakland (2:31)

Girls 1600 meters- Lindsey Young (5:28)

Girls 3200 meters- Sierra Krull (12:36)

Boys 3200 meters- Josh Ringsmuth (11:05)

Hurdles

Girls 100-meter hurdles- Siena Maciej (18.24)

Boys 110-meter hurdles- Ben Cataldo (16.65)

Girls 300-meter hurdles- Gabi Parker (55.2)

Boys 300-meter hurdles- Ryan Bottema (44.15)

Relay

Boys 4x100 meter relay- Micha Vayee, Jordan Olagbaju, Derrick Jameson, Kristian Lodholz (43.4)

Girls 4x100 meter relay- Maddie Raymond, Ella Williams, Bri Sullivan, Marissa Wentland (52.93)

Boys 4x400 meter relay- Gannon Farrens, Griffin Johnson, Henry Holcomb, Jack Johnston (4:15)

Girls 4x400 meter relay- Allison Stacy, Ava Bosacker, Lindsey Young, Abby Oakland (4:34)

Girls 4x800 meters relay- Abbi Steiner, Fiona Gallagher, April Watson, Abby Oakland (10:13)

Boys 4x800 meters relay- Parker Koland, Nate Isaak, Gannon Farrens, Addison Wong (8:40)

Field

Girls Long Jump- Marissa Albers (15’4”)

Boys Long Jump- Ryan Bottema (19’1”)

Girls Triple Jump- Mikee Panganiban (27’ 8.5”)

Boys Triple Jump- Ryan Bottema (38’ 2.75”)

Girls High Jump- Marissa Albers, Erika Imdieke (4’6”)

Boys High Jump- Cinque Turner (5’10”)

Girls Shot Put- Achsah Dawson (29’2”)

Boys Shot Put- Andrew Dotzenrod (40’6”)

Girls Discus- Achsah Dawson (83’1”)

Boys Discus- Spencer French (116’4”)

