Maple Grove junior Jordyn Borsch sprints to the finish line in the 400-meter dash April 19. Borsch finished the meet with team-best times in the 100 (12.2 seconds), 200 (25.9), and 400 (57.4) meter dashes.
Maple Grove senior Nick St. Peter and freshman Gannon Farrens begin the third lap in the 1600-meter run at Crimson Stadium April 19. St. Peter ran the 800 meters in a team-best time of 2:04 and Farrens was a part of both the 4-by-400 meter and 4-by-800 meter relays, which finished with team-best times of 4:15 and 8:40, respectively.
Maple Grove seniors Kristian Lodholz (right) and Micha Vayee celebrate after the 4-by-100 meter relay April 19. The relay team of Lodholz, Vayee, Jordan Olagbaju, and Derrick Jameson finished with a meet-best time of 43.4.
Maple Grove’s track and field squad hosted a triangular meet with conference foes Rogers and Elk River April 19, amid the persistent cold and blustery conditions. Here are the top finishers from the meet.
Meters
Boys 100 meters- Kristian Lodholz (10.6)
Girls 100 meters- Jordyn Borsch (12.2)
Boys 200 meters- Lodholz (22.0)
Girls 200 meters- Borsch (25.9)
Boys 400 meters- Vanwor Worlobah (55.0)
Girls 400 meters- Borsch (57.4)
Boys 800 meters- Nick St. Peter (2:04)
Girls 800 meters- Abby Oakland (2:31)
Girls 1600 meters- Lindsey Young (5:28)
Girls 3200 meters- Sierra Krull (12:36)
Boys 3200 meters- Josh Ringsmuth (11:05)
Hurdles
Girls 100-meter hurdles- Siena Maciej (18.24)
Boys 110-meter hurdles- Ben Cataldo (16.65)
Girls 300-meter hurdles- Gabi Parker (55.2)
Boys 300-meter hurdles- Ryan Bottema (44.15)
Relay
Boys 4x100 meter relay- Micha Vayee, Jordan Olagbaju, Derrick Jameson, Kristian Lodholz (43.4)
Girls 4x100 meter relay- Maddie Raymond, Ella Williams, Bri Sullivan, Marissa Wentland (52.93)
Boys 4x400 meter relay- Gannon Farrens, Griffin Johnson, Henry Holcomb, Jack Johnston (4:15)
Girls 4x400 meter relay- Allison Stacy, Ava Bosacker, Lindsey Young, Abby Oakland (4:34)
