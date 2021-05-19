At Armstrong High School on May 13, Maple Grove track and field continued their midseason push and competed in the Quad meet with Armstrong, Rogers, and Osseo. For the boys, Kristian Lodholz took first place with a time of 11.06 seconds. Lodholz, Derrick Jameson, Daniel Baltes, and Faaris Amegankpoe ran their four-by-100 meter relay in 43.4 seconds.
Ryan Bottema led the team in three events: the 110-meter hurdles (17.06 seconds), 300-meter hurdles (43.83), and triple jump (38 feet, one inch). Andrew Dotzenrod anchored the throwers for the Crimson, with team-bests in the shot put (42 feet, one inch) and discus (127 feet, nine inches).
For the girls, Jordyn Borsch led the team in both the 100 meters and 400 meters with times of 12.99 and 58.6 seconds, respectively. Lindsey Young carried the distance runners with team-best times of five minutes and 26 seconds in the mile, and 11 minutes and 43 seconds in the two-mile. In the jumps, Delanie Siewert once again led the Crimson with distances of 16 feet, six inches in the long jump, and 34 feet, 7.5 inches in the triple jump.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.