For the first time since 2017, the Maple Grove boys lacrosse team has advanced to the section finals after beating Blake 10-4 in the Section 5A semifinal June 6.
Last year, the Bears topped the Crimson on their home field 10-7 to go to the section final, and now it was Maple Grove’s turn for revenge. Senior Josh Steinkopf paced the Crimson with a hat trick of goals, netting three of the first four scores in the first half.
Seniors Ben Schaffler and Scott Cornelius both scored one goal apiece in the opening half, and junior Tanner Brendon added two of his own.
Before Blake knew it, Maple Grove held a 7-0 lead just before halftime. The Bears were able to get on the scoreboard late in the second quarter but trailed 7-1 at intermission.
Coming out of the break, Blake got on a mini-run to cut the lead to 7-3. But the Crimson quickly quenched the rally with a score from sophomore Briggs Lieser, his first goal of the season. Cornelius and sophomore Landon Bakke both scored fourth-quarter goals to provide extra breathing room for Maple Grove, who held Blake in check the rest of the game and secured a six-goal win.
Junior goaltender Hale Farniok and the defense played outstanding, holding the Bears, who average just over 11 goals a game, to just four.
With the win, Maple Grove now got the matchup they have been wanting all season: a shot at taking down top-ranked and undefeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-0). Seeded number one in the section, the four-time state champion Red Knights haven’t lost since May 4, 2021, and won the Class A state title last year. But the Crimson came into St. Louis Park playing their best ball of the season, winners of nine straight and boasting a 14-1 record. And it showed in the first half as Maple Grove held a 3-2 lead by intermission.
But Benilde, like the top seed they are, came storming back in the second half, scoring seven unanswered goals and shutting out the Crimson to secure a 9-3 win and another trip to the state tournament.
Maple Grove got the scoring started midway through the first quarter thanks to a power-play goal from sophomore Tyler Steinkopf. Scoreless until early in the second, the Red Knights tallied off two straight scores to grab their first lead of the game, 2-1.
The Crimson, however, showed resilience later in the frame as senior Mitchell Sides and junior Tanner Brendon both recorded a goal to retake a 3-2 advantage. Thanks to tough defense and lockdown goaltending from Farniok, Maple Grove ended up holding that 3-2 edge into halftime.
The upset-minded Crimson came out of intermission facing a motivated and determined Benilde squad, and it showed in the scoreboard. With seven unanswered goals in the second half, while shutting Maple Grove’s offense down, the Red Knights survived a scare from the Crimson and won 9-3. J
unior Carsen Brandt, Benilde’s leading point scorer, recorded a game-high four points. Farniok recorded nine saves for Maple Grove as the Crimson ended the season with a 14-2 record, the most wins in a campaign since 2017 (15 victories).
