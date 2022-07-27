Sam Peters is used to standing out. Whether it is walking the school hallways of Maple Grove Senior High, playing varsity football as a tight end, or strolling down a sidewalk, Peters, with a six-foot, four-inch, 225-pound frame, stands literally a cut above nearly everyone else.
Recently, he has been getting more and more noticeable in the Osseo and Maple Grove communities as the Crimson senior recently announced his commitment to play college football at the University of Minnesota in 2023. Many people have come up to Peters ever since he officially announced his intention to play for the Gophers June 10 and offered their congratulations.
For Peters, however, nothing has changed as he nears the beginning of his senior year. “It doesn’t really feel like anything is different so far,” he said.
Last summer, Peters began his communication with the Gopher program by attending their summer camp. Then in the fall, he attended one of their ‘Gameday’ visits during a home game. For several months, it felt as if things were status quo.
Until May 16, when new tight ends coach Greg Harbaugh Jr. and returning offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca came to Maple Grove to watch Peters more closely. They showed up at 6:30 a.m., watching the then-junior run routes on the field. Harbaugh told Peters he was ready to offer him that day, but Ciarrocca told Peters to come to summer camp in June before any offer was made.
“After they came to school, I kind of knew they were leaning towards offering me,” Peters said. “They must have really liked me.”
A few weeks after showing up at Maple Grove Senior High, Harbaugh and Ciarrocca saw Peters again, this time in maroon and gold colors at the Gophers’ summer camp.
“I thought when they saw him in May, I could tell they were interested in the potential in what he could become,” Maple Grove football head coach Matt Lombardi said.
As Peters was preparing for camp, Harbaugh told him, “don’t be nervous. Just come and do what you did when we saw you at school.” But no matter the pep talk, Peters felt the nerves, as nearly 300 kids were invited to the camp.
On June 5, after showing the coaches similar things, Peters was formally offered to play at the ‘U.’ Growing up a Gophers fan, Peters, who had a total of 15 offers on the table from schools, wasted little time with his college decision.
“I pretty much committed right after that,” Peters said. “When they offered me, the coaches really made it sound like they wanted me there and it wasn’t like I was just another number on the team. I knew I just wanted to be there.”
Football beginnings
It seems hard to believe, but two years ago, the soon-to-be Division 1 athlete didn’t have any thoughts about playing college football. And for the first few years of organized football, Peters wasn’t even playing tight end or wide receiver. Because of his size, coaches naturally put him on the offensive line.
Lombardi remembers first seeing Peters as a tall, gangly freshman. At six foot, four inches, Peters, who Lombardi said ran like “Bambi on ice,” had the skills of a receiver but the size of a lineman. “You could tell he was rangy and had a chance to be pretty good,” he said. “You can’t coach 6’4”. And he had that.”
By sophomore year, Peters began dabbling with snaps at wide receiver and tight end. “It changed the game for me and I loved it,” he said.
In the offseason before his junior year, Peters said he started to take the sport more seriously and do more intense training. “Before then, I didn’t imagine playing college football,” he said. After splitting time as an offensive lineman and tight end hybrid as a sophomore, Peters was a full-time tight end as a junior.
As any tight end knows, the relationship between them and the quarterback is essential for success. That is no different with Peters and his signal-caller, senior Jacob Kilzer. The two upperclassmen throw routes often, which leads to good chemistry under the Friday lights.
“It is really great to have [Kilzer] on the team,” Peters said. “There would be no way I would be getting recruited right now without him. He’s a game-changer. He is one of the most athletic kids I’ve ever seen. There are not a lot of people that can do what he does on the field.”
Last season, Peters recorded nine receptions for 294 yards and four touchdowns.
Along with the scores, Peters, with an offensive lineman past, also remembers what he calls his favorite block last season when he pancaked a Roseville defender leading to a touchdown by Tanner Albeck. “It was so satisfying to lay [the defender] out on the field and have Tanner score on that play,” Peters said. “Nothing can beat a pancake block.”
The skills of pass-catching and blocking are part of what make Peters an intriguing prospect at the next level. Peters said he is unique in that he can run routes with speed and catch like a wide receiver, yet has the strength to block like an offensive lineman. Stretching the field, yet controlling the line of scrimmage.
Peters is a tight end who is not just one-dimensional. Lombardi and coaches have stressed to him that modern tight ends cannot be just pass catchers, but also dominant blockers as well. So, in the last year, Peters has worked on becoming not just a receiver, but also another defacto offensive tackle.
“The tight ends that make it love blocking,” Lombardi said. “If you can’t block, coaches can’t put you out there.” You have got to take pride in this because you will allow this sport to be fun. Sam has bought into that. It’s the unsexy part of the position but if you want to win you need to do it.”
Leading by example
He also knows the importance of gaining even more strength before his senior season, and ultimately his time with the Gophers. After last year’s state title game against Lakeville South, Peters weighed in at 189 pounds. A few weeks ago, his number was up to 227.
“Last winter, he started to get the football bug and appreciate the beauty of playing football,” Lombardi said. “He had much more purpose in the offseason this year.”
In the first month after the season, he said he put on roughly 20 pounds. His secret? Spending a lot of time in the gym, and eating almost anything he could get his hands on. Two or three burger and fries combos in the Maple Grove cafeteria every day, a pre-made protein shake, and one or two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for a snack were part of the daily menu.
To get where he is today, Peters is thankful for the coaching he has gotten during his time at Maple Grove to make him the best player he can be. “[Coach] Lombo is a great coach. He is probably one of the smartest football guys that I know,” Peters said. “He pays attention to the little details. It helps me improve so much.”
In talking with coaches, along with his tight end duties, Peters said he will probably be playing a little defensive line this upcoming season due to needed depth at the position. Along with trying to master a new role, Peters is hoping to see the work as a tight end he put in during the offseason pay off.
“I hopefully want to be an All-State tight end,” Peters said. “That would be pretty cool.”
Even amid the media attention throughout the offseason, Peters hasn’t lost focus on his role as a leader on a Crimson team that is looking to get back to the state championship. That means lifting in the weight room with his buddies every day, running routes on the practice field, and getting ready mentally for his final high school season.
“Sam is going to be a big leader for us this year,” Lombardi said.
