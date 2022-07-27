Sam Peters is used to standing out. Whether it is walking the school hallways of Maple Grove Senior High, playing varsity football as a tight end, or strolling down a sidewalk, Peters, with a six-foot, four-inch, 225-pound frame, stands literally a cut above nearly everyone else.

Recently, he has been getting more and more noticeable in the Osseo and Maple Grove communities as the Crimson senior recently announced his commitment to play college football at the University of Minnesota in 2023. Many people have come up to Peters ever since he officially announced his intention to play for the Gophers June 10 and offered their congratulations.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments