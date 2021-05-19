The successful Crimson boys tennis season continued on May 10 with Maple Grove beating Buffalo 5-2. Junior Andrew Dumbauld (6-4, 6-1), senior Ryan Reid (6-3, 7-5), and seventh-grader Jaden Litt (6-2, 6-1) each won their singles matches. Junior Eli Notkin and sophomore Carter Sheard (6-2, 6-2) and sophomores Adam Deshler and Zach Helmer-Jahnke (5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7)) both won their respective doubles matches.

Following their win over the Bison, Maple Grove hosted Minnetonka on May 11 and was pushed to the limits by the Skippers, but prevailed 4-3. Sophomore Watson Sheard (5-7, 6-4, 6-1) and Carter Sheard (1-6, 6-4, 6-2) each went three sets before winning their singles matches, and Litt (6-2, 6-3) took his in straight sets. The Crimson got one crucial win in doubles with Reid and Notkin (6-0, 6-1) taking care of business in straight sets.

Later in the week, Maple Grove traveled to Centennial, where they took care of the Cougars with a 6-1 win.

Dumbauld (6-1, 6-4), Carter Sheard (6-0, 6-0), and Litt (6-1, 6-1) each won their singles matches in straight sets. Reid and Notkin (6-2, 6-1), Helmer-Jahnke and freshman Oliver Walseth (6-2, 6-2), and senior Calvin Kiefer and Deshler (6-0, 6-2) won their respective doubles matches also in two sets.

The team ran into a buzzsaw on May 13, however, with a match against Orono, losing to the Spartans 7-0. All but one of the seven matches Orono won were in straight sets.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments