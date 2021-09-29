Maple Grove girls tennis traveled to Centennial on Sept. 21 where they dominated the Cougars en route to a 6-1 victory. Senior Zoe Adkins (6-0, 6-0), freshman Maddie Larsen (6-1, 6-0), and junior Gabi Parker (6-3, 6-3) each won their respective singles matches. Seniors Neeru Uppala and Ally Kalinsky (6-3, 6-0), juniors Bethany Smith and Avery Spratt (6-1, 1-6, 10-7), and seniors Sarah McGraw and Thien-Y Nguyen (6-1, 6-1) captured wins in their doubles matches.
Then on Sept. 23, the Crimson beat Blaine in a clean sweep 7-0. Adkins (6-1, 6-0), Larsen (6-1, 6-1), Parker (6-0, 7-5), and freshman Charlotte Bakke (6-3, 6-1) each won their singles matches in straight sets. Uppala and Kalinsky (6-1, 6-2), McGraw and Spratt (5-7, 6-0, 10-5), and Nguyen and junior Eliana Maciej (6-1, 4-6, 6-3) captured their doubles victories.
Two days later, the Crimson ended the week with a meet against Eden Prairie, where the Eagles left victorious by a score of 5-2. Bakke (6-2, 6-1) and seventh grader Summer Ode (6-0, 6-1) won their respective singles matches.
Osseo
Osseo girls tennis faced a daunting task when they hosted Rogers on Sept. 21. The Royals ended up beating the Orioles 6-1 and Osseo got their only victory from Zoe Smith and Tessa Strand’s doubles match (2-6, 6-4, 6-3).
Two days later, the Orioles got back on their winning ways by beating Armstrong 6-1. Strand (6-3, 6-0), Abby Kettlewell (4-6, 6-4, 10-5), and Evelyn West (6-0, 6-2) each won their singles matches. Greta Lindsay and Kayley Moll (6-2, 6-1), Smith and Lily Masteller (6-2, 6-3), and Maya Strommen and Kyra Nelson (6-1, 6-2) captured their respective doubles matches in straight sets.
