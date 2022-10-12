Crimson girls varsity tennis ended conference play in high spirits after managing a 16-1 overall record for the season. The Crimson ended the season with a packed week, first beating Elk River 5-2 on Sept. 27, before besting Breck 6-1 on Sept. 28.
The set of results set up a big Northwest Suburban Conference final with Elk River on Sept. 29, which Maple Grove lost 2-5. The result may have slowed a fast week of wins, but the Crimson had another shot at glory Friday, Oct. 7, when they joined the already-in progress section tournament as the top seed.
The Monticello match up would prove to be a big success for the Crimson, who won 7-0, with every single match being won in two sets. Maddie Larsen, Summer Ode, Char Bakke, and Peyton Weiqelt all won their singles match ups in stride, with Bakke winning an impressive and dominant 6-2 and 6-0 in her pair of sets.
The doubles players would come to play too. Bethany Smith and Avery Spratt, Gabi Parker and Lexi Helmer-Janke, and Millie Larsen and Siena Maciej all winning their match ups. The win would set up a sectional semi-final against Champlin Par, who beat Orono 5-2 in their respective quarterfinal, on Oct. 10.
That semi-final match up with prove to be a tighter contest for Maple Grove, but still a successful one, with the Crimson winning 5-2 over their northern neighbors to earn a spot in the section final on Oct. 12, after press deadline.
Maple Grove would take two wins from the singles, with Summer Ode and Char Bakke both winning their match ups, while Maddie Larson and Peyton Weigett would both lose theirs, Larson in two sets and Weigett in three. Crimson girls tennis, however, would bring it home in the doubles matches. The pairs of Bethany Smith and Avery Spratt, Gabi Parker and Lexi Helmer-Janke, and Millie Larsen and Siena Maciej all won their matches to secure a 5-2 win.
Maple Grove faced Wayzata in the Section 5AA final Wednesday, Oct. 12, after press deadline.
