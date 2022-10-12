Crimson girls varsity tennis ended conference play in high spirits after managing a 16-1 overall record for the season. The Crimson ended the season with a packed week, first beating Elk River 5-2 on Sept. 27, before besting Breck 6-1 on Sept. 28.

The set of results set up a big Northwest Suburban Conference final with Elk River on Sept. 29, which Maple Grove lost 2-5. The result may have slowed a fast week of wins, but the Crimson had another shot at glory Friday, Oct. 7, when they joined the already-in progress section tournament as the top seed.

