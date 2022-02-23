Maple Grove’s boys basketball team hosted Spring Lake Park (6-14) Feb. 14, boasting a season-best three-game winning streak. But the Panthers ended the Crimson run with a 69-51 dominant win.
After leading by 10 at halftime, Spring Lake Park added to their lead thanks to senior forward Logan Kinsey and senior guard Payton Thomsen, who scored 24 and 26 points, respectively. Maple Grove senior guard Ashton Keomysy scored a team-high 16 points, followed by senior guard Jon Haakenson’s 12.
Shakopee
But as disappointing as the Crimson looked against Spring Lake Park, they were that much more impressive against second-ranked Shakopee Feb. 16. At one point down by 17 points, Maple Grove never said die and began to chip away at the lead. Finally, with seven seconds left and the Crimson down by one point, Keomysy attacked the paint and made an uncontested layup to give Maple Grove a 71-70 come-from-behind victory.
Early on, however, it looked as if Shakopee was in for a big night, possibly to the tune of a blowout. The Sabers jumped out to a 10-0 lead, led by sharpshooting from guard Yanis Mohamud. Eventually, the lead ballooned to 32-15, but the Crimson regained a sliver of momentum to end the half, thanks to a half-court banked three-pointer from junior guard Raoul Vaidya as time expired.
All of a sudden a 36-23 halftime deficit seemed doable for Maple Grove.
“I thought the first half we played a little tentative and on our heels,” Maple Grove head coach Nick Schroeder said. “We weren’t confident. We sat down at halftime and talked about the importance of being aggressive and being confident in ourselves. We played much more confidently in the second half.”
The message was received well from the players. “During halftime, we knew we could beat this team,” Keomysy said. “We just needed to lock down on defense and make our shots. That’s what we ended up doing.”
Coming out of intermission, the confident Crimson kept the hot shooting touch going and the once-17 point lead down to just five. But whenever Maple Grove seemed to get on a mini-run, Shakopee had an answer. In the blink of an eye, the Sabers regained the momentum and extended their lead to 63-50 midway through the half.
From that point on, it was all Maple Grove. Vaidya’s hot shooting kept the Crimson in the game and explosive drives to the basket from senior guard Derrick Jameson provided a much-needed energy boost for the players, bench, and fans.
“Derrick is an absolute monster when he decides he wants to go to the basket. He’s very hard to stop,” Schroeder said.
After a technical foul was called on Shakopee’s Cade McGraw, Haakenson made three free throws to cut the lead to 67-64 with just over two minutes left. Then with less than 30 seconds remaining and down by two points, Vaidya swished a wide-open three-pointer, his seventh of the night, to give Maple Grove a 69-68 lead.
“Raoul is shooting the ball really confidently right now. I thought our guys ran good stuff to attract his defender so he could pop and get those good looks,” Schroeder said.
Shakopee answered with a layup on the other end and the Crimson took a timeout with seven seconds left.
In the huddle, head coach Nick Schroeder was designing a play for his hot shooting guard Vaidya to come off screens and pop a shot, but when the whistle sounded the Sabers blew the initial play up. That left Keomysy at the top of the key needing to improvise a plan.
“Honestly, when we drew it up, I didn’t really know what I was going to do with the ball because I knew they were going to try and trap [Raoul],” Keomysy said. “When he came off the screen, I didn’t see anything. There wasn’t much time left and I felt like I had to go.”
So the senior guard drove left, his strong side as a southpaw, and expecting tighter defense, was shocked to see an open lane to the hoop. “I was really surprised that it was as open as it was,” he said.
“Ashton just made a play,” Schroeder said.
So Keomysy made a separating stride from his defender and made an uncontested layup, two of his eight points, as time expired to stun the second-ranked Sabers. Fans from the Maple Grove student section swarmed Keomysy and the Crimson team, everyone with an ear-to-ear smile on their face. Vaidya led the team with a career-high 25 points and junior center Lincoln Palbicki added 14 and eight rebounds. Haakenson recorded four assists and he, Jameson, and Palbicki each had two steals.
After playing top-ranked Totino-Grace tough in late January, and now beating the second-ranked team in Class 4A, optimism is high that if everything is clicking on all cylinders, this Crimson team could be a team that no one wants to face come postseason time. “I feel like we’re good enough to beat any team if we put our mind to it,” Keomysy said.
Maple Grove continued that momentum Feb. 18 by beating Anoka on the road 73-48. After holding to a four-point halftime lead, the Crimson dominated the Tornadoes in the final 18 minutes, outscoring them by 21 points. Palbicki led the team with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Haakenson scored 12 with nine assists and six steals, and Jameson added 10 points as Maple Grove improved to 11-11.
Coming up
The Maple Grove boys host top-ranked Park Center (21-1) Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. and Armstrong (9-12) March 1 at 7 p.m.
