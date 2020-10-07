Crimson swimmers, divers adjust to a whole new world

Like most everything these days, things are bit different for high school athletes. The Maple Grove High School swimming and diving team is experiencing that first-hand during a COVID-19 fall season. While there are inconveniences, the Crimson are adjusting and are simply happy to be competing.
Student athletes were forced to sweat out their season’s status until the Minnesota State High School League finally gave the green light – with restrictions – in early August. And Maple Grove has thrived in dual meets thus far.
“I was very excited to be able to have a season,” senior captain Abby Arb said. “I was hoping that we would be able to participate in a sport but also didn’t have my hopes up. I am enjoying getting closer with people who I wouldn’t have really talked to before. I am also enjoying seeing our team come together and show our team spirit and have lots of fun. Some of the other seniors planned themes for the swim meets which I thought was such a fun idea.”
“I was ecstatic when I found out that I was going to have a senior season,” senior captain Elizabeth Altman said. “I had been reading updates about the MSHSL meeting all morning just waiting for an announcement for the swim and dive season. The girls on this team have been my family for six years now so knowing that I’d be able to swim on this team one last time was overjoying.”
That excited was shared by diver Morgan Bosacker, along with some apprehension.
“I was very excited for the seniors who have been looking forward to this year,” Bosacker said. “That being said, there was a lot of initial anxiety surrounding the new regulations and confusion about why our season didn’t get pushed back to the spring. But these worries were all worked out by the end of our first day back on the board.
“Fortunately for diving, not much has changed. We are easily able to social distance and there is rarely more than one to two girls in the water at any given time. Dive practice has felt like the most normal social activity I have been a part of since the start of COVID.”
When it comes to COVID-19-related changes, swimming and diving is arguably one of the most affected.
Full-team workouts are not allowed. Instead, the team is broken into two pods of 12 swimmers. Only two swimmers are permitted in a lane and they must start at opposite ends of the pool.
Team meetings are conducted in the bleachers – which are absent of parents and fans for competitions – with athletes socially distanced and wearing masks.
“Restrictions limited our team size which has been difficult because we have all felt the loss of not having some of our swim and dive family members on the team,” Altman said.
“But everyone on the team has been making the best of the situation and keeping a positive attitude throughout our crazy season.
“With a smaller team, it is easier to make more personal relationships with everyone on the team. We have tried our best to adapt and continue fun team traditions like team bonding events and cheers before meets while taking necessary safety precautions. Seeing everyone’s smiling faces and laughter every day at practice makes all of the disappointing effects of COVID more manageable.”
‘VIRTUAL’ MEETS ARE A THING
Maybe strangest of all is the concept of “virtual dual meets.” Instead of competing in-person, with an opponent in the adjacent lane, meets at the beginning of the season were competed with each team in their own pool. Times were then compared and scored to determine the winner. An odd and vastly different concept from the norm, but the athletes had no choice.
“It’s very weird and odd,” Arp said. “I would definitely love to have an in person meet but our team is finding new ways to show team spirit in this time. We have to wear a mask until we are going up to the blocks to race. That makes it very inconvenient. It’s also very hard to hype each other up when we are just by ourselves but we are trying new things every week to show our team spirit.”
“Competing in a virtual swim and dive meet is definitely something I’d never thought I would do,” Altman said. “Virtual meets definitely come with some challenging aspects. For me, the hardest part is that I don’t get the same adrenaline rush that swimming next to competition gives me. It is hard to psych yourself up for races while constantly reminding yourself that this is an actual meet.”
:Although diving is a highly individual-oriented sport, not being able to physically see your competitors is really difficult,” Bosacker said. “We have the advantage over swimmers in that mentally we can control exactly how our performances are but the lack of an adrenaline rush when you know you have to perform a perfect dive to win is a huge part of the competitive aspect we have missed out on so far this season.”
In-person meets, however, have recently resumed for metro teams – which outstate teams have been doing for most of the season. It was recently announced there would be a section meet, but that’s where the season will end as the MSHSL announced there will not be state tournaments/meets this fall for any sport.
That means competing hard and enjoying what remains of the season are top priorities for Maple Grove.
“We just had our first normal (non-virtual) swim and dive meet last week which was amazing, and I would love to be able to continue racing, in person, against the other team,” Altman said. “Although I would obviously love to have a section and state meet my senior season, I know I need to be ready to roll with the punches and be grateful for the aspects of the season that do get to happen. My goal for the rest of the season is to continue working hard every day at practice, have another season of fun-filled memories, and end my career on the Maple Grove Girls Swim and Dive team knowing I left it all in the pool.”
Added Arp: “I just want all the girls to try their best and for them to be proud of what they accomplished during this difficult time. I hope that we can just make the best out of this situation and have a bunch of fun.”
