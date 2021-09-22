Maple Grove girls swim and dive traveled to Anoka on Sept. 9 and through a balanced team effort, beat the Tornadoes 103-81. Senior Caitlin Aarseth, freshman Libby Bakker, freshman Kaya Flaherty, and sophomore Ryann Hopp took first place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of one minute and 55 seconds.
Aarseth also took first place individually in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03, and second place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:04, only one-one hundredth of a second slower than Anoka’s Ally Diehl.
Bakker captured first in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly in 2:16 and 1:06, respectively, and Flaherty finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle with times of 26.58 and 56.86 seconds, respectively. Hopp finished first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:50.
Sophomore Ella Meissner, senior Sophie Rodriguez-Hild, sophomore Sarah Kahl, and senior Livia Isaacs took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:51. Isaacs captured first place individually in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:17. Junior Madelyn Knooihuizen took second place in the one-meter dive with a score of 161.85.
Then on Sept. 11, the Crimson competed in the Bengal Invitational at Blaine High School. Ten other schools also participated in the invitational, marking the largest meet of Maple Grove’s season thus far. With positive showings from several swimmers, the Crimson finished fourth overall with 264 points, behind Blaine (456), Mounds View (353), and Andover (329).
The relay team of Aarseth, Bakker, Flaherty, and Hopp took second in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:49, and third in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:54. Aarseth finished third individually in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:39, and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:05, and Flaherty took fourth in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard freestyle with times of 2:20 and 56.59 seconds, respectively.
Bakker swam the 50-yard freestyle in 24.76, good for second place, and took third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01. Hopp finished eighth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:05. Knooihuizen finished 14th overall in the one-meter dive with a score of 247.90.
OSSEO
The Osseo girls swim and dive squad competed in the Bengal Invitational on Sept. 11 at Blaine High School and finished ninth out of 10 schools with a score of 72 points. Blaine took first place with a total of 456 points. Seventh-grader Annalise Kersting, sophomore Alexis Horn, senior Maddie Thom, and senior Maddy Ahlquist finished 16th in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of two minutes, 10 seconds.
Thom took eighth place individually in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:05, and 10th place in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.74 seconds. Horn finished in 15th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:35.
Senior Emily Kersting took 11th place in the 200-yard freestyle and 15th in the 100-yard freestyle with times of 2:14 and 1:01, respectively. Sophomore Abby Ahlquist captured 10th place in the one-meter dive with a score of 270.40.
Emily Kersting, Thom, sophomore Kyla Mertes, and eighth-grader Israel Lamah finished 12th in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:55. Annalise and Emily Kersting, Mertes, and Lamah finished 16th in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:25. Annalise Kersting came in 23rd in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:16, and senior Kirsten Farah finished 25th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:50.
