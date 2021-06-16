With a trip to Centennial High School on the line to face the top-seeded Cougars in the section finals, Maple Grove softball hosted Champlin Park on June 8, looking to get a rematch with the state’s second-ranked team. But before looking ahead, the Crimson had to deal with an elimination game against the Rebels, a team Maple Grove beat 4-1 in the regular season.
Senior pitcher Bella Daniels took the hill at home for the final time in her high school career on a hot and sunny afternoon, but the heat couldn’t stop the Crimson ace. Daniels came into the game ready to try a new pitching grip for her fastball, and it worked to perfection. With a slight change in pressure from one finger, she was able to tail her fastball away from righties and cause Champlin Park hitters to become off-balanced.
From the first inning, Daniels and her slightly new fastball shut out the Rebels and kept the game scoreless, until Maple Grove’s offense came alive in the third.
After two two-out hits from Bianca Nelson and Elizabeth Berry, Syd Hockett delivered a key single that scored the two runs and gave Maple Grove a 2-0 lead. As Daniels kept the Rebels offense at bay, the Crimson bats came to the rescue again with two more runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth, extending the lead to 5-0. “Syd is finding her groove right now,” head coach Jim Koltes said.
In the seventh, Daniels walked back out onto the mound to finish what she started. The senior threw a complete-game shutout, allowing only four hits while striking out 10 batters in Maple Grove’s 5-0 win. “We did everything we needed to do to win that game,” Koltes said.
Nelson and Hockett led the team with two hits. Hockett also drove in a team-high three runs, along with one from Berry.
CENTENNIAL
With the victory over the Rebels, Maple Grove set up a highly anticipated rematch against the Cougars on June 10. Centennial had gotten the best of the Crimson the first two go-arounds this year, one in the regular season and one in the postseason, but Maple Grove was prepared to make the third time the charm.
Daniels once again took the ball for the visitors and did what she normally does: keep teams off the scoreboard. However, Centennial starting pitcher Helene Krage bucked that trend slightly in the second with a solo home run that put the Cougars up 1-0 early.
Maple Grove responded quickly in the third with an RBI single from Dorothy Dueck after a two-out rally and then found themselves in a golden position to take the lead in the fifth.
After one of four team errors from the Cougars, Daniels delivered a two-run single that caused an explosion of noise from the Crimson dugout and gave the visitors a 3-1 lead. The score remained unchanged going into the seventh inning, but the top-seeded Cougars had one more push left in them. Krage knocked in a run with a single to right field to make it 3-2, and then Adrianna Thomas tied the game with her own RBI single. Just like that, it was a new game.
Now facing an uphill climb to regain the momentum, Krage remained on the mound for Centennial into the eighth inning, where she retired Maple Grove in order. Then in the bottom half of the inning, the Cougars had a runner on first, when a ground ball was hit to Dueck at third base. She fielded it cleanly, but fired a wide throw, causing the ball to go all the way to the fence.
Centennial’s dugout stormed the batter’s box to welcome in their fourth run and a trip to the state tournament, winning 4-3 in eight innings.
When the team huddled up in the outfield after the game, Koltes’ message to the saddened players was clear: “I couldn’t be more proud of you guys.”
Daniels recorded another complete game, allowing only three earned runs while striking out five hitters. “Bella was a freaking rock star on the mound,” Koltes said. “She was dealing.”
Including this section final appearance, Maple Grove has now played in nine of the last 11 section championships. For the departing senior class, their legacy left on the program is crystal clear. Not only did they help deliver the school’s only state championship in 2019, but they carried on what Koltes hopes is the foundation of the program for years to come: consistent success.
“We say, ‘tradition never graduates,’” Koltes said. “This game is where they want to be at the end of every season.”
