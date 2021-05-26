After being out roughly two weeks with a hamstring injury, Crimson softball senior Syd Hockett made her return to the lineup on May 18, and immediately made an impact, helping to propel her team to a 4-1 win over Champlin Park. Hockett went 2-4 with two RBIs, but most notably a home run in her return to action.
“Getting Syd back lengthens our lineup for sure,” head coach Jim Koltes said. Senior pitcher Bella Daniels has settled into a nice rhythm over the past couple of games, and she threw another complete game against the Rebels, allowing only one run on three hits while striking out eight.
“Bella has been a rockstar for us,” Koltes added.
Daniels and the Crimson continued to ride the momentum into their game against Coon Rapids on May 20, shutting out the Cardinals 4-0. Once again, Daniels was terrific, tossing a four-hit shutout, while striking out 10 batters.
The offense got rolling in the bottom of the second with a two-run double by Dani Strom. Then, after going scoreless for three innings, Maple Grove knocked in two insurance runs in the sixth, thanks to an RBI triple by Bianca Nelson and an RBI groundout by Maddie Wihlm. Strom and Leah Ihle each provided a team-high two hits for the Crimson. Maple Grove improved to 13-3 with the win.
Besides some minor adjustments regarding hitting inside pitches, Koltes feels like his team is hitting its stride with the postseason peeking around the corner. “Everything is rounding into shape for us right now,” he said.
