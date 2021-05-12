Entering their May 3 match up with second-ranked Centennial, Maple Grove softball was prepared for a week that would serve as a litmus test for where they stand against the state’s best. The Crimson, ranked number five in the state beginning the week, came in undefeated 5-0, but left with their first taste of defeat on the season, losing 14-3.
Centennial jumped out on Maple Grove ace, senior Bella Daniels, early. They scored only one run for the first two innings, but then exploded in the middle frame, piling on 10 combined runs in the third and fourth innings. Meanwhile, Cougars pitcher Maisy Dockendorf kept the Crimson bats at bay, surrendering her first runs on a two-run double by junior Elizabeth Berry in the bottom of the fourth. Ultimately, the game ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule, and Centennial walked away as the lone unbeaten between the teams.
For the first time since the 2019 regular season, the Crimson faced their first losing streak and stared adversity in the face. Looking to bounce back from the loss to the Cougars, Maple Grove wasted little time in getting back on the right foot, beating Blaine 11-2 on May 4. The Bengals struck early with two first-inning runs, but after that, it was all Crimson. Six runs in the third inning gave Maple Grove their first lead and then they added one more in the fourth, and two more in the fifth and sixth. Berry led the offense with a home run, and junior Olivia Wallace struck out 20 Bengals.
The busy week continued for the Crimson with another game on May 5, which ended up as a 6-1 victory over St. Michael-Albertville. Berry went 3-4 and Katelyn Kasper finished 2-4. Daniels threw a complete game allowing four hits and striking out six.
To cap off four games in four days, Maple Grove battled Robbinsdale Armstrong on May 6 and extended their winning streak to three games with a 6-2 win. But the match up that the Minnesota softball world was awaiting took place on Saturday with a rematch of the 2019 state championship between the Crimson and top-ranked Stillwater.
However, the end result may have surprised people expecting a close rematch between two of the state’s best teams, with the Ponies routing the Crimson 12-1. Top-ranked Stillwater flexed their muscle early on with four first-inning runs and three second-inning runs, putting the Crimson in a sudden, deep hole.
The deficit stayed at seven for several innings thanks to an outstanding outing from Stillwater pitcher Keira Murphy, who went the distance and allowed only one run to the defending state champs on a walk to Daniels in the fifth inning. But every time Maple Grove had momentum in its sight, Stillwater snuffed it out before it spread. The Ponies added major insurance runs late, putting up a five-spot in the seventh inning, and cruised to a 12-1 win. Stillwater improved to 13-1, while the Crimson fell to 8-2
