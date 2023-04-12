Maple Grove softball’s first game of the season came about a week late due to weather concerns, but when they finally took the field, the Crimson secured a dominant 11-1 home win over Coon Rapids at the dome on April 10.
After a scoreless first inning, Coon Rapids brought a high-energy performance in the second.
Runs from juniors Jordan Brustuen and Kelsey Pautzke and sophomore Jenna Steel opened the scoring to give Maple Grove a small but key lead. The second inning truly broke open for Maple Grove soon after, however, after Dani Strom scored a home run with two teammates on the sceond and third bases to suddenly hand the Crimson a serious hold on the game.
After a scoreless third inning, Maple Grove reemerged in the fourth with multiple runs to extend its lead, finding runs from a consistent ability to get bodies on the bases and find walks for batters.
Maple Grove’s dominant day at the plate and the base paths concluded in the sixth inning when its lead grew enough to trigger the 10-run rule.
Maple Grove head coach Jim Koltes explained after the win that he was happy to see the team step up on opening day, especially with a number of younger players taking on big challenges.
“We feel a lot better than we did early on, only because it gave our kids an opportunity. We had a ninth grader at shortstop today, a ninth grader at second base, sophomore at third base. Those are some new positions and those three played really well. ... We’re liking what we’re seeing so far.”
Koltes went on to note the impressive performances from the day’s pitchers, with senior Maddie Wihlm out with a minor injury. He also noted an all-star performance from Strom, who had a sliding catch along with her home run and generally confident performance.
“I thought our pitchers did really well. It’s the opener, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, it’s the opener. Both [our pitchers] have never pitched a varsity game, they got an opportunity today. It’s nice to have [Strom] right field because she can make plays. ... We feel pretty confident. Like I said, our infield was clean today. We threw a kid out at second base with a ninth-grader covering.”
Maple Grove softball was set to play two games this week, hosting Andover on Thursday, April 13, and Wayzata on Saturday, April 15.
