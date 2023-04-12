Maple Grove softball’s first game of the season came about a week late due to weather concerns, but when they finally took the field, the Crimson secured a dominant 11-1 home win over Coon Rapids at the dome on April 10.

After a scoreless first inning, Coon Rapids brought a high-energy performance in the second.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments