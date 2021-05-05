Maple Grove softball appears to have picked up this season right where they left off the last one. After beating their first three opponents by a combined score of 35-2, the Crimson kept the train rolling on April 27 by going to Spring Lake Park and beating the Panthers 15-1.
Senior Bella Daniels got the win by pitching four innings and allowing only one run on two hits while striking out four in the cold, blustery weather conditions. Daniels not only helped keep the Panthers off the bases, but she was also a key contributor to putting the Crimson on the base paths, going 2-3 with a double and 2 runs batted in.
Juniors Elizabeth Berry and Katelyn Kasper led the team with three runs batted in apiece and senior Syd Hockett scored a team-high three runs.
Head coach Jim Koltes said the cold conditions made the team focus on shortening their swings and making contact, forcing the Panthers’ defense to make plays. “We just weren’t going to strike out,” Koltes said.
Later in the week, the Crimson rolled into Andover to play the rival Huskies and kept their undefeated season going with a 4-0 win.
For the first time this young season, Maple Grove was held relatively in check offensively, scoring only one run in the first inning and nothing more until three in the sixth. But the visitors countered the lack of offense with a dynamic pitching and defensive performance, led by starter Daniels who threw a complete-game shutout.
“Bella is taking every opportunity to be the leader,” head coach Jim Koltes said. “She is super competitive and knows we need her to compete.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.