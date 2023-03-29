The Crimson return to the diamond this April as the spring brings softball back to Minnesota. Maple Grove, which ended its season with a loss in last year’s section championship game, will look to return to play their way back to state.
Maple Grove softball head coach Jim Koltes explained that the team is bringing back a strong, experienced spine for 2023, providing a great path forward.
“We feel pretty good. We have our catcher back from last year, Eva Aily, who’s a 10th grader, we have our pitcher back from last year, who’s a junior, Maddie Whelm. Maddie is going to NDSU on a D1 scholarship. Alyssa Warntz is our center fielder, she’s going to South Dakota state on a D1 scholarship,” Koltes said.
“So we feel really good up the middle. ... Dani Strom and Faith are back and they’re our other two corner outfielders. ... I think this will be their third year of being in our outfield together, so we feel really good about that.”
As for the younger athletes, Koltes is optimistic that there’s the right talent there to build the rest of the team and grow into the season.
“We have some really talented younger kids. They’re starting to find their way. We haven’t really settled in yet on who our second baseman or shortstop are going to be, but we have four or five kids that really battle there. Jordan Brustuen, Ruby Gouette, Sarah Zimmerman, Isabel Vitense and Jenna Steele. ... Lauren Beissel kind of knocked down the third base job. So like I said, we might have a little bit of growing pains but we can kind of help that with what we have up the middle, up the mound. I think we should be pretty good, it might just take us a while to gel.”
The Crimson head coach added that the expectations for this season are to compete for the section and a spot in the state tournament, maintaining the legacy the program has been able to build in recent years.
“I think every year our expectation is to get to the state tournament and once we get to the state tournament we redefine our goals. It’s a lot of work just to get there,” he said. “I don’t remember the last time we weren’t in the section final, it might have been almost a 13-year run. I think there might have been one year there we weren’t. ... But, it’s about getting to the state tournament and giving ourselves a shot at a championship. That’s the goal. The kids would say the same thing.”
As for the goals for the rest of the preseason, Koltes hopes to see the team figure out some final spots on the diamond and continue building on their communication.
“We would love it if we could get it settled in on who our shortstop and second baseman are. Now, [it’s okay] if it doesn’t happen and we’ve got to play it out a little bit, alternate and see who’s hot,” Koltes said. “It may even come down to who’s hitting because they all field the ball really well. ... Just getting down our signals and stuff like that, so we’re on the same page and the kids are comfortable with what we do and how we do it. I think that’s the main focus at this point.”
Maple Grove kicks off its season with two games, hosting Coon Rapids on Tuesday, April 4, and East Ridge on Thursday, April 6.
