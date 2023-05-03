Maple Grove softball stayed undefeated in conference play after a packed week of games, beating Centennial on April 25, besting Champlin Park on April 26, and winning against Blaine on April 27.
Centennial
Maple Grove softball stayed undefeated in conference play after a packed week of games, beating Centennial on April 25, besting Champlin Park on April 26, and winning against Blaine on April 27.
Centennial
Maple Grove came out on top with a big 6-0 win on Tuesday against conference and section rivals Centennial, who the Crimson beat with precise play in difficult home game.
The game saw no runs scored by either team for three innings, in large part because of exceptional pitching from both teams, including Maple Grove’s Maddie Wihlm. While Maple Grove were unable to achieve much at bat themselves, Wihlm kept Centennial especially quiet to keep the pressure at bay.
The game suddenly opened up in the fourth inning, as Maple Grove scored four runs. Alissa Wernz then helped unlock the game with a two run home run in the fifth.
Faith Kreye also shined, scoring the first run of the game while also having a great game in the field, highlighted by a diving catch in left field.
No runs came for either team in the sixth or seventh innings as Maple Grove kept it clean to secure their fifth win of the season and second shutout win of the season. Maple Grove now hold a 4-0 conference record and a 5-1 overall record.
Champlin Park
Maple Grove kept the wins coming with a 7-3 victory over Champlin Park on Wednesday at Champlin Park High School. Wihlm continued to lead the Crimson forward from the pitcher’s mound as the Crimson went 5-0 in conference play.
Blaine
Maple Grove finished the busy week with a 2-0 win over Blaine at home to earn their third shutout win of the season as the Crimson remain dominant from the pitcher’s mound. They are now 6-0 in conference play.
The win was earned by the entire team, with Isabel Vitense finishing with a 1-2 RBI. Ruby Gouette was another big presence on the scoresheet, putting in a big shift both at bat and running the bases.
Maple Grove softball played three games the following week, hosting Spring Lake Park on Tuesday, May 2, before traveling to Rogers and Delano on Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.