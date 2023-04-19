Maple Grove softball kept the wins coming last week with two home games. The Crimson beat Andover on April 13, then beat Wayzata on April 14.
Andover
Maple Grove softball kept the wins coming last week with two home games. The Crimson beat Andover on April 13, then beat Wayzata on April 14.
Andover
Maple Grove softball continued their strong start to the season on Thursday with a white knuckled 2-1 win over Andover in their first outdoor game of the year.
The game started and stayed quiet as both teams matched each other’s attempts to take the lead. By the end of the standard seven innings, the Crimson and Huskies were tied 1-1.
In the resulting eighth inning, Alissa Wernz proved to be Maple Grove’s hero with a walk off hit to make it two wins in two games.
Wayzata
The Crimson made it three wins in three games on Friday, beating Wayzata 7-1 at home. The result was Maple Grove’s first non-conference game and non-conference victory of the season.
It was the Wayzata Trojans who took the early lead, scoring a run in the first inning. No further runs were scored until Maple Grove did so in the third inning, at which point the Crimson began to find their stride.
Another run came for Maple Grove in the fourth, before a tidal wave of runs came in the fifth and sixth innings, with Maple Grove scoring three and two runs respectively.
It was a double hit by Sammy Gustafson that broke the game open, starting the massive rally from Maple Grove.
Pitcher Maddie Wihlm threw 15 strikeouts against Wayzata, continuing to show the Crimson’s dominant ability on the mound. Faith Kreye shined at bat, hitting with a .750 batting average to create opporunities for the team.
Maple Grove softball played three games the following week, traveling to play Hopkins, Anoka, and Elk River on April 17, 18 and 20 respectively.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.