Last year, the softball diamond at Centennial High School was the site of Maple Grove’s final game of the season, losing to the Cougars 4-3 in the section finals, which provided the Crimson a chance at revenge the next chance they got to step on the field.
And so, when Maple Grove traveled to the familiar stomping ground April 19, they were ready to battle their rival once again. Thanks to a go-ahead RBI double from Dani Strom in the sixth inning and a complete game from Maddie Wihlm, the Crimson were able to leave Centennial (2-0) on the right side of a one-run affair, beating the Cougars 3-2.
After three no-hit innings from Wihlm and Centennial starter Helene Krage, Elizabeth Berry started the scoring in the fourth with a bang, belting her third home run of the season to give Maple Grove a 1-0 lead. Later in the frame, Sam Gustafson drove in Strom on an RBI double to increase the lead to 2-0.
But the Cougars would have a response. In the bottom of the fourth, Krage hit a two-run bomb to center field that cleared the fence and tied up the score with one swing. Tied at 2-2 going into the sixth, Strom hit her second double of the afternoon, this one driving in a run to give the Crimson a 3-2 advantage.
Wihlm and the Maple Grove defense slammed the door shut on any Cougars rally from then on, and left Centennial with an unblemished 4-0 record. If history is any indication, these two teams are highly likely to see each other in late May or early June again, battling for a section crown.
The Crimson ended the week with a dominating 13-0 road win at Totino-Grace (0-2) to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Coming up
Maple Grove hosts Andover (2-2) April 28 at 4:30 p.m., travels to face Rogers (3-2) April 29 at 4:30 p.m., and Blaine (7-1) May 3 at 4:30 p.m.
