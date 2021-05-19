Thanks to a nine-run first inning, Maple Grove softball beat Mahtomedi 14-8 on May 10. Coming off of a rough week where they fell to two of the state’s best in Centennial and Stillwater each by over ten runs, the Crimson bounced back nicely against the Zephyrs, who came into the game with a record of 8-4.
Then, one day later, the Crimson offense was stymied by Elk River, who came into Maple Grove with a 10-1 record and beat the home team 3-0. Elks starter Annie Volkers went the distance, throwing seven innings and only allowing two hits. Senior Crimson starter Bella Daniels also threw a complete game, allowing three runs on five hits.
To finish off the week, Maple Grove traveled to Anoka, where they beat the Tornadoes 2-0, thanks to a two-hit shutout from Daniels, aided by stellar team defense. Then on Friday, May 14, the Crimson dueled with rival Osseo, shutting out the Orioles 7-0.
Maple Grove opened the scoring in the top of the third, and got two more in the bottom of the fifth, en route to a 3-0 lead. Daniels took the hill for the Crimson and delivered another stellar outing, again going the distance and allowing only two hits. One more run in the sixth and three in the seventh provided all the insurance needed for Maple Grove to walk away with the victory.
With another loss against one of the state’s best in Elk River, the defending champion’s lack of offense against the state’s top teams could be viewed as a growing concern. But head coach Jim Koltes isn’t concerned. “We’re really happy with where we’re at right now,” Koltes said. “We’re playing in midseason form. We’re going to be fine.”
The loss to the Elks, he thinks, spurred his team on to end the week with two well-played wins. “[Elk River’s game] was one of those games that could have gone either way,” Koltes said. “It went their way that day, but it set us up for the week.”
