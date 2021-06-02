To cap off the regular season, Maple Grove softball began their week by hosting another top-10 team in the state in Rogers. During previous games against the top teams in the state, the Crimson struggled to keep the games close, notably versus Centennial and Stillwater.
On this hot and windy afternoon, May 25, the script was rewritten, as Maple Grove defeated seventh-ranked Rogers 2-1 in a whopping 10 inning affair.
Senior pitcher Bella Daniels once again was magnificent. During the contest, she recorded her 100th strikeout of the season.
Then on Friday, May 28, the Crimson went south to play two against Eden Prairie in the regular-season finale. With both games being hotly contested, it was the Eagles who did just enough to secure a doubleheader sweep against Maple Grove, winning the games 7-6 and 3-1.
The Crimson finished the regular season with a record of 14-5 and will be the second seed in the Section 5AAAA tournament, where they will look to defend their state title.
