As the reigning and defending state champions, Maple Grove softball began their quest to repeat on June 3 when they hosted third-seeded Spring Lake Park in the Section 5AAAA semifinals. The number two seed Crimson, led by starter Bella Daniels, came out immediately and reminded the Panthers of who they are.
Maple Grove scored four first-inning runs and added two more in the third to grab an early 6-0 lead. The senior workhorse Daniels kept the Crimson in firm position the whole game, throwing six innings of one-run ball on three hits with three strikeouts. After the opening strike, the game never felt in doubt for the home team. Maple Grove advanced with an 8-1 win.
Syd Hockett and Dorothy Dueck each recorded a team-high two hits and Elizabeth Berry led the squad with two RBIs.
One day later, the Crimson squared off against Centennial in the winner’s bracket final, which also provided Maple Grove a shot at redemption after their 14-3 loss to the Cougars last month. But instead of a high-scoring affair between two of the state’s best, this match up spotlighted two excellent starting pitchers.
Daniels and Helene Krage took the hill for their respective teams and looked every bit the part of an ace. The game stayed 0-0 through seven innings and continued through the bottom of the ninth until Centennial scored the only run of the game, which proved to be the difference in a 1-0 thriller.
Daniels allowed that one run on seven hits and struck out four. Krage went nine innings allowing five hits while striking out eight.
Maple Grove will play the winner of Spring Lake Park and Champlin Park on June 8, after press deadline.
