The 10th-ranked Crimson softball team got back on track May 10 after their 10-run loss to Stillwater with a 12-5 victory at Elk River (5-9). Junior Maddie Wihlm recorded 14 strikeouts on the mound for Maple Grove.

Then May 12, it took extra innings, but sophomore Dani Strom delivered a walk-off hit for the Crimson to beat Anoka (9-4) in the eighth inning 2-1. Scoreless heading into the fifth innings, the Tornadoes got on the scoreboard first in the top of the fifth, holding a 1-0 lead. But then in the bottom of the sixth inning, with runners on second and third with one out, senior Katelyn Kasper scored sophomore Alissa Wernz courtesy of a sacrifice fly to tie it up 1-1.

Wihlm, back on the mound for Maple Grove, then faced a sticky situation in the seventh as Anoka loaded the bases with two outs. But Wihlm struck out the final batter of the frame to keep the score knotted 1-1. Still tied headed to the bottom of the eighth, and with Wernz standing at second base, Strom took the batter’s box and ripped a sharp base hit to left field. Wernz took a sharp turn around third base and scored standing up to give Maple Grove a 2-1 victory.

Maple Grove ended the week with a home battle against seventh-ranked (Class AAA) Delano (11-2), where the visiting Tigers shut out the Crimson 2-0. Wernz recorded the only hit of the afternoon for Maple Grove as Delano scored once in the first and seventh inning to put up just enough offense and secure a two-run win. Senior Olivia Wallace threw six and two-thirds innings for the Crimson, allowing five hits and no earned runs while striking out seven and walking four as Maple Grove fell to 10-5 on the season.

Maple Grove travels to play fifth-ranked White Bear Lake (13-2) May 19 at 4:30 p.m., Wayzata (8-6) May 20 at 1 p.m., and the season finale at ninth-ranked Eden Prairie (9-5) May 20 at 7 p.m.

