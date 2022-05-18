The 10th-ranked Crimson softball team got back on track May 10 after their 10-run loss to Stillwater with a 12-5 victory at Elk River (5-9). Junior Maddie Wihlm recorded 14 strikeouts on the mound for Maple Grove.
Then May 12, it took extra innings, but sophomore Dani Strom delivered a walk-off hit for the Crimson to beat Anoka (9-4) in the eighth inning 2-1. Scoreless heading into the fifth innings, the Tornadoes got on the scoreboard first in the top of the fifth, holding a 1-0 lead. But then in the bottom of the sixth inning, with runners on second and third with one out, senior Katelyn Kasper scored sophomore Alissa Wernz courtesy of a sacrifice fly to tie it up 1-1.
Wihlm, back on the mound for Maple Grove, then faced a sticky situation in the seventh as Anoka loaded the bases with two outs. But Wihlm struck out the final batter of the frame to keep the score knotted 1-1. Still tied headed to the bottom of the eighth, and with Wernz standing at second base, Strom took the batter’s box and ripped a sharp base hit to left field. Wernz took a sharp turn around third base and scored standing up to give Maple Grove a 2-1 victory.
Maple Grove ended the week with a home battle against seventh-ranked (Class AAA) Delano (11-2), where the visiting Tigers shut out the Crimson 2-0. Wernz recorded the only hit of the afternoon for Maple Grove as Delano scored once in the first and seventh inning to put up just enough offense and secure a two-run win. Senior Olivia Wallace threw six and two-thirds innings for the Crimson, allowing five hits and no earned runs while striking out seven and walking four as Maple Grove fell to 10-5 on the season.
Coming up
Maple Grove travels to play fifth-ranked White Bear Lake (13-2) May 19 at 4:30 p.m., Wayzata (8-6) May 20 at 1 p.m., and the season finale at ninth-ranked Eden Prairie (9-5) May 20 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.