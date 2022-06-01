With their focus now on the postseason, Maple Grove’s softball squad began their playoff run in the Section 5AAAA tournament with a 4-0 victory over district rivals Park Center May 24.
Junior Maddie Wihlm threw a gem for the Crimson on the mound, striking out 17 hitters, and the offense did just enough with three starters out. Sophomore Dani Strom got the scoring started with an RBI double in the bottom of the third, scoring sophomore Alissa Wernz.
Maple Grove then got three runs in the fifth courtesy of a Pirates error, which provided Wihlm and the defense a nice cushion to secure the win.
Wihlm then continued her dominance on the mound May 26, when she and the Crimson shut out the visiting Champlin Park Rebels in a section quarterfinal tilt. Maple Grove got its only runs in the bottom of the third inning, courtesy of a two-out, two-run double from Strom, who has come up big in run-scoring situations all season.
But throughout the rest of the innings, both teams had golden opportunities to add to the scoring. Champlin Park put two runners on the basepath with one out in the top of the sixth. That turned into bases loaded with two outs, but Wihlm didn’t flinch and struck out the key batter which kept the game 2-0.
In another shutout performance, Wihlm allowed seven hits with 15 strikeouts, totaling 32 through her first two playoff games. The Crimson were victims of a couple of base running errors, which stymied scoring opportunities in the later innings. But ultimately the damage done in the third was enough to secure a two-run victory.
Maple Grove then faced a very familiar foe during this time of the season: top-seeded Centennial. The Cougars beat the Crimson in last year’s section championship, but Maple Grove was able to take down Centennial in their only regular-season meeting this year 3-2.
So, what would define this go-around between the conference foes? In a word, pitching. With the score knotted at 0-0 heading into the seventh inning, the Cougars got the first and last laugh in one play, a bases-loaded walk which scored the game-winning run and solidified a 1-0 victory to move on to the section championship.
The Crimson now faced an uphill battle in the section, needing to go undefeated the rest of the tournament to stay alive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.