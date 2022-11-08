Crimson boys soccer ended a three-year wait Nov. 1 as they took the pitch at U.S. Bank Stadium for their semifinal matchup with Woodbury in the Class AAA state tournament. After having no state tournament in 2020, and then missing out in 2021, the boys from Maple Grove had battled their way to this point in style.
In the regular season, the Crimson earned a reputation for their goalscoring threats, winning blockbuster games 12-1, 11-3, 8-2 and 5-1, all while having the school’s new all-time top scorer in Chris Frantz. In the postseason, they’ve found defensive confidence, managing to keep clean sheets in every single match.
Maple Grove’s most difficult test yet came Nov. 1. Woodbury opened the scoring seven minutes in, with forward Xander Anderson running onto a well-placed through ball to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Holden Waldrum made himself big, but Anderson still managed to sneak the ball past him and slot home a goal from distance. This marked the first goal the Crimson had conceded in their entire postseason.
The remaining first half consisted of a well-controlled game from Woodbury, who managed to have a healthy share of the ball while frequently cutting off the passing lanes that had been Maple Grove’s bread and butter in 2022. Even the slightest misplacement of a pass quickly triggered a counterattack from the Royals, who forced saves from Waldrum and even a goalline clearance at point-blank range from Maxwell Johnson.
Despite the growing pressure, Maple Grove stayed in it and at times looked the more likely side to score. This finally became reality when Carter Sheard, having recently returned to the pitch after missing a chunk of the half after coming off from some hard contact, rocketed in a short-range shot into the top corner of the net to make it 1-1.
Assisted by Frantz, the goal marked a well-taken moment from Maple Grove, making their passes count and fighting for the last touch of the ball. It remained 1-1 going into half-time.
The second half provided a chance for both sides to improve on a hard-fought 40 minutes in which both could’ve performed better defensively and scored far more. Unfortunately for the Crimson, it was Woodbury who answered that call.
The Royals scored twice in the 9th and 11th minutes of the second-half, both from Xander Anderson to complete his hat trick. The first saw Anderson be the first to get on to a clean horizontal pass across the 18-yard box, while the second found Anderson in the midst of a mess of passes and deflections. The forward got a shot off, hitting a Maple Grove defender on the way in.
A fourth Woodbury goal came 13 minutes later, as Evan Mountin curled in a stunning strike from outside the box to make it 4-1. Maple Grove was far from quiet despite the way the game was turning, and the Crimson found one last goal with 10 minutes to go from Caleb Manse, who struck an equally brilliant hit to jettison the ball into the top left corner. That made it 4-2, a fitting spectacular goal from a side that, even when losing, continues to impress.
Maple Grove pressed on for more, but there were no third or fourth goals to tie it up. The game ended 4-2 to Woodbury, ending Maple Grove’s title bid. It was the Crimson’s second loss of the season.
Crimson boys soccer Co-Head Coach Justin Turner explained after the result that he had seen the game as an even contest, but one won by a talented Woodbury.
“They worked hard,” he said. “It was a pretty good game back and forth. In this kind of game, this far in the tournament, both teams will get chances. We got chances, they got chances. They just finished a few more than we did.”
Turner went on to note the pride he felt for his squad, especially for the effort they put in.
“We’re so proud of this group,” he said. “They worked all year, this wasn’t a situation we’ve been in too many times, so it’s kind of new for us. We were down, we kept fighting back and going for goals. ... The way we played until the final whistle was awesome.”
Turner added that it was important that the hardworking senior class had this opportunity to play in the state tournament.
“I was super proud, I just wanted them to get back here,” Turner said. “I wanted the players, after last year, falling short, and with [Chris Frantz] being a senior and the year he’s put in, this whole senior group. I just wanted them to have one more chance to get into state.”
