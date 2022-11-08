Crimson boys soccer ended a three-year wait Nov. 1 as they took the pitch at U.S. Bank Stadium for their semifinal matchup with Woodbury in the Class AAA state tournament. After having no state tournament in 2020, and then missing out in 2021, the boys from Maple Grove had battled their way to this point in style.

In the regular season, the Crimson earned a reputation for their goalscoring threats, winning blockbuster games 12-1, 11-3, 8-2 and 5-1, all while having the school’s new all-time top scorer in Chris Frantz. In the postseason, they’ve found defensive confidence, managing to keep clean sheets in every single match.

