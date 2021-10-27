After topping St. Michael-Albertville the week prior, third-ranked Maple Grove football put a bow on a successful regular season on Oct. 20 with a beat down of Mounds View (3-4) by the score of 48-0.
For the entire Crimson athletic program, to say a win over the Mustangs was overdue would be an understatement. Both the Mounds View boys and girls soccer teams topped Maple Grove last week in their respective section playoffs games en route to section championships, and the Mustangs student section at the football game let Crimson fans know about it.
As the rain started to come down, Mounds View’s student section, dressed in all black, chanted “First-place soccer,” towards the Maple Grove student section, decked out in USA-themed gear. They chanted about soccer also in part because there was seemingly nothing to talk about from a Mustangs perspective on the football field.
After scoreless possessions from both teams to start the game, junior defensive back Jackson Powers, who came into the game third in Class 6A with eight passes defended, grabbed a batted ball in the air and intercepted Mounds View junior quarterback Owen Wark. Powers ended the regular season tied for fifth in Class 6A with three interceptions.
“Pass-wise, Jackson Powers keeps getting better every week,” Maple Grove head coach Matt Lombardi said. The turnover set up an offensive drive capped off by a two-yard touchdown run from junior fullback Tanner Albeck, who finished with 64 rushing yards.
On the ensuing kickoff, Mounds View coughed up the ball on the return, which was picked up by the ball-hawking Powers. One play later, senior running back Derrick Jameson ran downhill into the endzone from 27 yards out to give the Crimson a quick 14-0 lead.
“Our offensive line was moving guys around all night and making holes for Derrick,” junior quarterback Jacob Kilzer said.
The Crimson defense, like they have all year, served as the backbone for the flow of the game. Mounds View, a spread offense that loves to throw the ball often, provided a different challenge for the Crimson, who have been used to playing ground and pound teams like Centennial, Wayzata, and St. Michael-Albertville.
Coming into the game, Wark was third in Class 6A with 10 passing touchdowns, but no matter. Maple Grove adapted and put a stranglehold on the Mustangs. “I thought our defense did a good job getting us a short field and giving our offense scoring opportunities,” Lombardi said.
Senior defensive end Mason South ended the regular season first in Class 6A in sacks with nine and second in tackles for loss (15). Senior inside linebacker Sawyer Skanson finished seventh in both tackles (46) and tackles for loss (7).
At the start of the second quarter, Jameson, who ended with 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns, scored on a 22-yard run, extending the lead to 21-0. In a cycle of three-and-outs for the Mounds View offense, Maple Grove’s offense just kept rolling. Kilzer found senior wide receiver Cole Newell for a nine-yard touchdown on the next drive, and then Kilzer scampered for a six-yard touchdown run the following drive. Kilzer finished the game with 110 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown.
“Derrick again had some big runs and Jacob did a good job spreading the ball around,” Lombardi said.
Jameson finished the regular season fourth in the state with 988 rushing yards but tied for first in rushing touchdowns with 17. Meanwhile, Kilzer finished in the top 10 in Class 6A in passing yards (927) and touchdowns (7).
The Crimson held a 34-0 lead when senior Bernier Gaines knocked the ball out of a Mustang, and senior defensive back Cade Cook, who entered the night tied for first in Class 6A with two fumble recoveries, jumped on the wet ball for his third recovery of the season. Junior defensive back Sam Kliber also secured an interception on the night.
Then on the ensuing offensive drive, Kilzer found senior defensive end Mason South, who occasionally serves as a fullback, in the endzone for a seven-yard touchdown. By halftime, the scoreboard read Maple Grove 41, Mounds View 0.
The second half provided an opportunity for seniors and other second and third stringers a chance to get game action. In the third quarter, senior quarterback Zane Vitense hit senior wide receiver Anthony Pham for a 13-yard touchdown, which proved to be the final score of a dominant 48-0 shutout win.
“It was awesome getting playing time for others,” Lombardi said. “Anthony Pham’s touchdown was maybe the most exciting part of the game. He works hard in practice, never complains, and does everything for the good of the team. Moments like that are cool to see as a coach.
Last year, Maple Grove couldn’t compete in the postseason due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the team, which makes this upcoming playoff run even more special. “[Competing in the playoffs] is sheer excitement because of the layoff last year,” Lombardi said. Maple Grove (7-1) secured a number one seed in the Class 6A state football bracket and will host number eight seed Roseville (0-8) on Oct. 29.
“We’re focused on going full speed on every repetition at every practice and taking it one game at a time,” Kilzer said.
For the Crimson, they view this new phase of the season, win-or-go-home games, as the metaphorical fourth quarter. “It is a week-to-week thing,” Lombardi said. “We have to focus strictly on Roseville. The kids are excited and feel physically in a good place. We’re coming into this postseason as physically healthy as we’ve been in a while.”
But within each week’s focus, the bigger goal remains the same for Lombardi and the Crimson: “We think we as a team have the capability of going deep in November.”
