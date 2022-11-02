Crimson girls tennis arrived at the state tournament having had a triumphant season, winning the team sectional title against Wayzata. Soon after, Maddie Larsen and Summer Ode lead the pack by winning first in the section individual tournament.
So, on Oct. 25, the Crimson arrived at state as the fifth seed, set to play fourth seed Elk River at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.
Tuesday proved to be a hard fought, difficult day for Crimson girls tennis. The Crimson put up high energy, intense performances in all of their matchups, battling a high-quality Elk River to the edge in an eventual 5-2 loss. The Crimson got their two wins from Summer Ode and the doubles pair of Gabi Parker and Lexi Helmer-Jahnke.
The Crimson lost the remaining matchups, though not without a fight. The pairing of Bethany Smith and Avery Spratt left no stone unturned in their effort to best Elk River, keeping the scores tight and at times getting themselves within view of an upset win. The sets, however, ended 2-1 in Elk River’s favor. Char Bakke also kept it close, losing her two sets 5-7 and 4-6.
While the remaining players all represented Maple Grove well, they also lost their matchups to Elk River. These included Maddie Larsen, Peyton Weigelt and the pairing of Millie Larsen and Siena Maciej.
Maple Grove then faced Mounds View, with the winner earning a spot in the fifth-place match that Maple Grove won last year. It was another close but difficult matchup for the Crimson, who eventually lost 4-3 to Mounds View.
Char Bakke once again won her matchup, winning her sets 6-3 and 6-1. The doubles pairings of Gabi Parker and Lexi Helmer-Jahnke and Millie Larsen and Siena Maciej both won their matches in two sets, while Bethany Smith and Avery Spratt again came close in theirs, losing 6-7 and 4-6.
This left the Crimson with one last run on the court as the individual state matches took place Oct. 27. The pairing of Bethany Smith and Avery Spratt were joined by Summer Ode and Maddie Larsen as all four took part in the doubles portion of the competition.
If there were ever a day in which high school tennis could be mistaken for a championship boxing bout, a merciless and endless battle of who can land the best hit and dodge the worst blows, it would be the Oct. 27 doubles matchups for Smith and Spratt versus Kate Perbix and Mya Nelson, and Ode and Larsen versus Paige Johnson and Leah Skogquist-Berg. Both match ups were as tight as can be, with all four players so intensely locked in that both matches lasted well past the other six courts.
Smith and Spratt ended up losing both of their sets 7-6, but only after grinding out an intense two-hour tennis battle which saw both sides frequently look set to win it all. Ode and Larsen started their match disappointingly with a 0-6 first-set loss, but then fought their way back into the fray with 7-5 and 6-4 victories to win 2-1 overall.
Ode and Larsen then were knocked out of the main tournament with 6-3 and 6-2 losses to Minnetonka’s Emilija Medziukaite and Maddie Prondzinski in the semifinals. Smith and Spratt, meanwhile, would step it up in the consolation match they played later on Oct. 27, winning their two sets 6-1 and 6-2 over Mahtomedi’s Kate Hoffman and Campbell Albers.
Bethany Smith and Avery Spratt played in the consolation doubles semifinals Oct. 28, losing two hard-fought sets to Rochester Mayo 7-5 and 6-2, ending an eventful state run for the duo.
It also marked the end of the 2022 Maple Grove girls tennis season. The Crimson end the year section champions and with a worthwhile series of performances at state.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.