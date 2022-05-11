Karli Turner speaks to the signing day audience of friends, family, and coaches inside the Maple Grove Senior High gymnasium May 4. Turner will go to Minnesota State University-Mankato to compete in dance.
Karli Turner speaks to the signing day audience of friends, family, and coaches inside the Maple Grove Senior High gymnasium May 4. Turner will go to Minnesota State University-Mankato to compete in dance.
On an early May 4 morning, 19 seniors sat across a long table in the Maple Grove Senior High School gymnasium where they signed their spring national letters of intent to play collegiate sports.
In front of family, friends, and coaches, these soon-to-be graduates expressed why they chose their respective schools and what they’re looking forward to in the next season of life.
“I’d like to thank my family and coach for helping guide me over these years,” senior Andrew Dumbauld said. “There have been ups and downs, and I’ve really appreciated you guys.”
The Maple Grove school administration also thanked the seniors for their hard work and dedication during their high school years.
“Thank you for all the work you have put in…the years of practice and games over your career. It was an honor to watch you participate and I look forward to the future,” Activities Coordinator Ricardo Jones said.
“This is not the end but the beginning,” principal Dr. Bart Becker said. “Focus on what you will give to your programs. And everything about that experience you receive will take care of itself. We are proud of you.”
Here are the 23 total seniors who signed their national letters of intent:
Kiera Albers- Northern Iowa Area Community College (basketball)
Adeline Bernardy- Minnesota State University-Mankato (cheerleading)
Elizabeth Berry- Case Western University (softball)
Myles Brown- University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (Nordic Skiing)
Bella Cundiff- University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (dance)
Andrew Dumbauld- University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (tennis)
Makenna Gorman- Winona State University (cheer)
Aiden Hansen- Bismarck College (baseball)
Luis Haro- University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (wrestling)
Emma Kanz- Iowa Lakes Community College (basketball)
Katelyn Kasper- Gustavus Adolphus College (softball)
Kristian Lodholz- Drake University (track and field)
Blake Northagen- Augustana University (golf)
Kyla Nygaard- Concordia College-Moorhead (basketball)
Brian O’Dwyer- University of Wisconsin-Superior (baseball)
Kyla Overskei- University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (basketball)
Nick St. Peter- St. John’s University (Cross Country/track and field)
Karli Turner- Minnesota State University-Mankato (dance)
Elizabeth VanLith- St. Catherine’s University (softball)
Zane Vitense- Ohio Wesleyan University (baseball)
Olivia Wallace- College of St. Benedict (softball)
Becca White- William Penn University (basketball)
Ethan Zimmerman- College of St. Scholastica (baseball)
