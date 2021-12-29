Last week, Maple Grove senior Mason South was named to the Associated Press Minnesota Football All-State First-Team. The senior captain on the defensive line posted 84 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss (first in Class 6A and eighth in the state), and 11 sacks (first in Class 6A and tied for fifth in the state).
South also recorded two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. South ends his high school football career with 111 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, and five forced fumbles. South’s 29 tackles for loss are fourth all-time in Maple Grove history, behind Emmanuel Ehrich (42), Peder Olson (40), and Jake Hanson (34).
South remembers first seeing the Associated Press announcement on Twitter, overtaken with happiness. “I worked so hard for the last four years to get to this point where I’m at now,” South said. “I’m just really happy.”
His head coach, Matt Lombardi, remembers South as a sophomore defensive lineman on the junior varsity team, weighing in at 185 pounds, which South describes as a “skinny dude.”
But South kept attacking the weight room, intending to get bigger, faster, and stronger, and to handle the physicality that comes with being on the line of scrimmage. “Mason worked his butt off in the weight room. He was super committed,” Lombardi said.
Starting junior year, South was getting full-time snaps on the varsity team and impressed Lombardi with his explosivity and great hands, which helped get the offensive linemen off of him. All the while never missing a 5:50 a.m. lifting session.
He even started picking up teammates and bringing them to the weight room and helping those who were struggling to get the weight up in their lifting. “I wanted to push my teammates to work as hard as they possibly can because I knew I was,” South said. “I wanted everyone to give it their all.”
By senior year, South, who was now 6’-2” and 225 pounds, was named one of the captains of the team, a nod to his leadership by example. “He was an unbelievable leader and a selfless kid,” Lombardi said. “We say, ‘your best players better be your hardest-working players.’ Mason was a huge part of what we did this year.”
And what Maple Grove did was no small feat. The Crimson finished 2021 with a program-best 11 wins and made it to their first state championship, losing to top-ranked Lakeville South 13-7. But for South, he knew this group had what it took to be a special team back in January.
“I knew back before we had pads on we were going to be a special group…That we could do something really awesome,” he said. “Even though we lost [in the title game], which sucks, it was still an amazing season.”
Regardless of the wins or losses, when looking back on his time with the Crimson football program, South will remember one thing above the rest. “Just being with my brothers every day and hanging out with my best friends that I’ve known forever,” he said.
As far as post-high school football goes, South has received two Division 2 offers- from Minnesota State University, Moorhead and Concordia University, St. Paul. Ideally, however, South’s goal is to play at the Division 1 level and is waiting on a school to reach out to him.
But wherever his football journey takes him, the things South learned at Maple Grove Senior High will continue to resonate as long as he plays. “Over the last four years, I learned a lot about leadership and being a good teammate,” he said.
“When Mason goes [to a college program], they will be better off than before he came,” Lombardi said. “He is a relentless leader and puts every ounce of who he is into the game. He’s a winner. Wherever he goes he’ll make an impact.”
