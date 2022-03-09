Maple Grove junior Max Johnson made his name known at the Class AAA state wrestling tournament at Xcel Energy Center March 4 and 5, finishing third in the 138-pound division after being seeded sixth in the bracket.
After Johnson won sections, Seubert said he began to envision Johnson being up on the podium as a medalist, but said that was not his focus during the matches.
“We said, ‘let’s win the next match and not focus on the endgame,’” Seubert said. “The only match that matters is the next one.”
And so Johnson began his tournament journey March 4 with an opening-round victory by forfeit over Apple Valley’s Ian Haueter and then beat Rochester Mayo’s Calder Sheehan in the quarterfinals by a sudden victory 6-4 in overtime to guarantee a medal.
Then Saturday, Johnson fell to Northfield’s Jake Messner by a 5-2 decision in the semifinals, but then beat Stillwater’s Owen Bouthilet in the consolation semifinals by a 3-2 decision to advance to the third-place match. Johnson then battled Sartell’s Dylan Enriquez in a tooth-and-nail bout, but the Crimson junior came out victorious with a narrow 1-0 decision to secure third place and an all-state nod.
“It’s always fun to finish on a high note like that,” Maple Grove coach Troy Seubert said. “Max wrestled the best he has ever wrestled. It all came together.”
“I wrestled better than I thought I would…I would say I exceeded my expectations,” Johnson said. “I went out and put it all out there. Throughout the tournament, I kept focusing on what I need to do to be successful and less on who I’m wrestling.”
The goal in every match for Johnson was to be stingy and aggressive on his feet and not give up any easy takedowns. “Max is a tough kid. We wanted him to go out there and be physical and wear on the guy. He feels like he can wrestle full speed for six minutes and try to make that guy keep up with him,” Seubert said. “When I was on the bottom, I got up and fought out right away. When I was on top, my goal was to be mean and make them earn it,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who is also an outside linebacker for the Maple Grove football team, plans to do more offseason wrestling as he prepares for his senior year, which he hopes will build off of a successful junior campaign.
“It was a really cool, fun experience,” he said. “For me, I was just really excited and proud of the way I kept grinding.”
Eighth-grader Connor Peterson also qualified for the state tournament in the 120-pound division, where he lost his first match to Park’s Zach Silvis by an 8-0 major decision, and then fell to Apple Valley’s Keiichi Kong by a 12-2 major decision. “Connor is young and coming up,” Johnson said. “He’ll get more chances at state.”
“Connor is a really driven wrestler,” Seubert said. “Having been around the state tournament and seeing greatness is only going to help him going forward. It’s going to drive him to be better. He knows he’s close to breaking through.”
Being a junior means this state tournament was not Johnson’s last rodeo, and Seubert believes the best is still yet to come. “Max told me, ‘I never before saw myself as someone who could win state.’ I said to him, ‘I always thought you could win state.’ I definitely see him as a guy that belongs in the conversation for a state championship. Max is already talking about that for next year. That is where his goal should be.”
