Maple Grove girls tennis hosted Spring Lake Park on Sept. 14 and continued their positive momentum with a 7-0 sweep over the Panthers. Senior Zoe Adkins achieved a milestone for the Crimson — her 100th win in varsity number one singles.
Adkins, a four-star recruit and the second-ranked player in the state according to Tennis Recruiting, won her singles match 6-2, 6-1. Freshman Maddie Larsen (6-0, 4-6, 10-4), junior Gabi Parker (6-0, 6-2), and senior Thien-Y Nguyen (6-0, 6-1) also won their respective singles matches. Seniors Ally Kalinsky and Neeru Uppala (6-0, 4-6, 10-7), juniors Bethany Smith and Avery Spratt (6-0, 6-0), and senior Sarah McGraw and freshman Charlotte Bakke (6-2, 6-0) all won their doubles matches.
Then on Sept. 15, Maple Grove traveled to Breck, where they lost 4-3 against the Mustangs. Adkins captured the only singles victory for the Crimson (6-3, 6-1), while Smith and Parker (6-1, 6-4), and McGraw and Spratt (7-5, 3-6, 6-2) won their doubles matches.
Finally, on Sept. 17, minus Adkins or Parker, the Crimson fell to Champlin Park 4-3. Kalinsky and Uppala (6-2, 6-1), Smith and Spratt (6-1, 6-0), and McGraw and Nguyen (6-2, 6-2) won their respective doubles matches.
“We’re excited to hopefully face Champlin Park again in sections with our full strength team,” coach Zach Adkins said.
OSSEO FALLS TO SPRING LAKE PARK
When Osseo girls tennis traveled to Anoka on Sept. 13, mother nature had a trick up her sleeve. As the Orioles jumped out to a 3-2 lead over the Tornadoes, rain and lightning suspended play.
Before the game suspension, Hana Johnson and Tessa Strand each won their respective singles matches and Greta Lindsay and Kayley Moll captured a doubles victory.
Then on Sept. 17, the Orioles hosted Spring Lake Park but narrowly fell to the Panthers 4-3. Strand and Zoe Smith won their singles matches and Lily Masteller and Valeria Cadena won their doubles match.
