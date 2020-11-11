The Maple Grove football team kept it simple Friday night, and they’re on a roll as the section playoffs approach.
The Crimson did what they do best – run the ball and play defense – on their way to a 60-0 victory over Anoka on an unseasonably warm November evening at Maple Grove Stadium. It was the second straight win from Maple Grove (4-1), which only gave up seven points in a road win at Osseo a week earlier.
Maple Grove was scheduled to close the regular season at Champlin Park (2-3) on Wednesday night. The Rebels are coming off consecutive losses to St. Michael-Albertville, Rosemount and Totino-Grace.
Junior Derrick Jameson led the Crimson rushing attack, finishing with 178 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns for an average of 11.1 yards per rush. Fullback Nate Elmes added 64 yards on nine carries for Maple Grove, which led 31-0 at halftime.
Sophomore Jacob Kilzer made his second straight start at quarterback and completed 3 of 4 passes for 127 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown to Elmes to open the second half.
Will Necklen led the Crimson with 11 tackles, with Nate Becker recording 10.
OSSEO FALLS AT BLAINE
Osseo lost its second straight game, falling 45-26 in a road contest at Blaine. The Bengals had a balanced rushing attack, led by Josh Schlangen with 197 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Blaine ran 359 yards and got 128 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Tyler Schuster.
The Orioles (2-3) were scheduled to finish the regular season with a home game against Centennial (1-4) on Wednesday night. No Osseo statistics were available at press time.
ORIOLES DROP PAIR OF GAMES ON THE COURT
The Osseo volleyball team fell to 1-7 on the season, losing a pair of 3-0 decisions to Rogers and Elk River. The Orioles were scheduled to face Champlin Park on Tuesday before traveling to Spring Lake Park on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.