First, there were fears high school volleyball wouldn’t have a 2020 season. Then, the Minnesota State High School League said there would be a season, but not until spring of 2021.
But after backlash from many athletes, coaches and parents, the MSHSL reversed course and allowed volleyball to have a fall season – without a state tournament – with limited fans.
Ideal? Hardly.
But for the Maple Grove volleyball team, the chance to display their talent was a welcomed decision in a year of unrest – especially for the two Crimson captains. Skylar Gray and
“I was elated to find out that we would have a season,” said Skylar Gray, who has committed to play for the University of Minnesota. “I know that we were moving it to the spring but there was still no guarantee that it would be approved. Being given the opportunity to have our season back meant a lot. Since it is my senior year, I was definitely worried about not being able to play with my teammates again and that was hard. Now that we have been given the chance to play, I am not taking any practice or game for granted.”
“I was very hopeful when I heard that there would be a season,” senior setter Megan Liu said. “I knew we had a lot of great girls in this program and to know that I got to play my senior season with them was beyond exciting. Especially after suffering an injury that kept me out all last year, I was just ready to get back to playing.”
Gray and Liu comprise two-thirds of Maple Grove’s roster who intend on continuing their volleyball careers in college. Gray is headed to the Gophers, who have been a Big Ten Conference and national power under coach Hugh McCutcheon. Liu will play at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, and senior defensive specialist is headed to Carroll College in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Completing the Crimson’s college connection is senior middle blocker Jordyn Lamker, who intends on playing basketball at St. Thomas.
That group of leaders, along with junior captain middle blocker Cara Cyr, sophomore defensive specialist Liesl Haugen and sophomore Madeline Knutson, have sparked Maple Grove to an 8-0 start. The Crimson started the season with a huge win over Champlin Park and came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Andover. Their last three victories – against Blaine, Rogers and Robbinsdale Armstrong – have been three-game sweeps.
“Both coaches and players have been looking forward to this season for several years now knowing it should be one of the stronger teams Maple Grove has ever fielded,” head coach Jamison Gray said. “Each athlete on varsity this year started in the program in their seventh-grade seasons and worked their way up. They have been working together for several years either on the high school or club courts. We are fortunate to have strong leadership within the team as well as good chemistry between players.
“The biggest highlight for each of these student athletes is that they get to play. There isn’t a practice or match that goes by that we are not talking about how thankful we are for the opportunity to be on the court together for another day.”
As of last week, Gray leads the Crimson in kills with 123, Liu in assists with 287, and Cyr has 29 blocks.
COVID PROVIDES BRIEF SCARE
The Crimson were scheduled to play Champlin Park on Nov. 5, but the match was postponed due to a COVID-19 scare. Maple Grove was scheduled to resume practice on Monday and were set to resume play vs. Spring Lake Park on Tuesday night (after this edition went to press).
The situation simply added to the craziness of the season, and Jamison Gray is working to keep the team on track both on the court and in the classroom.
“Based on the District COVID Taskforce and MDH trace work, we were cleared to practice Friday,” Gray said. “We made the decision to cancel practices (Friday) and give the girls a break as they deal with not only the anxiety from yesterday, but also the transition happening academically as they move to full-time distance learning from the hybrid process.”
“It has been very different from past years, especially as we were getting started,” Jamison said. “When we first started, we couldn’t have any spectators which created a very strange atmosphere during competition. It would be dead silent in the gym after points were scored, there was no cheering like there normally would be. There have also been a lot of different precautions we have to take to make sure our sport can continue such as wearing masks, separated benches, and cleaning the volleyballs after every practice.
“These are all things that we’ve never had to do in the past but now are just a normal part of life in the new environment. We’re just very fortunate to have a season at all. No matter how crazy or tedious some of the precautions are, I would do anything in a heartbeat if it means we get to keep playing.”
Up to 250 fans are allowed in the gymnasiums, and playoffs will come in the form on a section tournament. That said, not having a state tournament goal can make things difficult at times.
“Most every athlete has the dream of making it to the state tournament and representing your school in that big of an arena and knowing that this could have been our year to make that dream a reality was a little surreal,” Liu said. “But finding motivation really is not hard when you’re surrounded by people who love playing and competing as much as you do. We all recognize how blessed we are to even have the chance to play together, and that allows us to appreciate every time we step on the court. Especially with this season being the last one for many of us, every day in the gym feels special.”
“There is nothing like being in the gym with my teammates,” Skylar Gray said. “I feel so lucky to have one last run with these girls and finish my volleyball career at Maple Grove on a high note.”
\
Maple Grove High School’s 2020 volleyball captains are Skylar Gray, left, and Cara Cyr. The Crimson were 8-0 headed into Tuesday night’s match.
