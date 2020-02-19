Crimson puckmen seeded second in section

The Maple Grove boys’ hockey team received the second seed in the Section 5 Tournament. The Crimson will play No. 7 Spring Lake Park at Coon rapids Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m.
The Crimson ended the season with a 5-4 overtime home win over second-ranked Blake Feb. 15. Henry Nelson scored two goals and Sawyer Skanson notched the game-winner at 3:10 of overtime with an assist from Spencer Dahlquist. Chris Kernan and Ethan Elias added single goal and Parker Slotsve made 28 saves for the win.
Maple Grove enters section with an 18-7-0 record. If they beat Spring Lake Park, the Crimson will face No. 3 Centennial or No. 6 Osseo/Park Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. The section final is Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at Aldrich Arena. Blaine is the No. 1 seed.
