The Maple Grove boys’ hockey team is off to 4-0 start. After defeating defending state champion Edina and Moorhead to win the Turkey Trot Tournament, the Crimson racked up victories over Roseau (3-2) and Champlin Park (6-0) last week. The impressive start has earned Maple Grove the No. 2 spot in the most recent state poll.
The Crimson have shown an explosive offense that features several scoring threats. Junior forward and captain Kyle Kukkonen has started off where he left off last year when he was second on the team in scoring. The Michigan Tech recruit leads the Crimson with five goals and five assists in four games.
“Kyle has an over the top work effort. He is absolutely relentless,” Maple Grove coach Todd Bergland said. “On top of being a gifted player, he is a great student and great leader.”
Another top leader on the team is junior defenseman Henry Nelson. The Notre Dame commit is an imposing presence on defense but is also a defenseman with a scoring touch. He leads the team with six assists and also has two goals.
“Harry is a very gifted offensive minded defenseman,” Bergland said. “He is capable of jumping up in the play and creating opportunities. He sees the ice very well. He is our assistant captain and is also a great student.”
The Crimson opened the season with a veteran defensive unit but their offensive unit had to replace several departed top producers. But with Kukkonen, Nelson, Sam Jacobs (four goals, three assists), Chris Kernan (three goals, three assists) and Cal Thomas (one goal, four assists) leading the way, Maple Grove has scored 22 goals in the first four games.
“I thought our weakness could potentially be our secondary scoring when the season began,” Bergland said. “However I feel that the players have made significant strides this summer to button this up so that it is a non-issue. We just need to stay disciplined and focused on our systems.”
That is a good sign because the defense has picked up its game. After giving up five goals to Edina, junior goalie Jack Wieneke has allowed four goals in the past three games and picked up a shutout against the Rebels.
The Crimson next host Anoka Thursday, Dec. 12.
