A new year has brought good results for the Maple Grove girls’ hockey team.
The Crimson had lost four of their final five games of 2019, but they are undefeated in 2020. Maple Grove posted a 5-1 win over St. Paul United Jan. 4, a 4-1 victory over Blaine Jan. 7 and a 3-0 win over Hill-Murray Jan. 11 to improve to 13-4-1.
Tristana Tatur scored two goals and had one assist and Sam Stelljes, McKayla Machlitt and Beckee Buelke each netted one in the win over St. Paul United.
Lauren Stenslie got a hat trick in leading the Crimson over Blaine. Stenslie scored an even strength goal, a short-handed tally and an open netter. Tatur scored the other goal and goalie Brooke Cassibo stopped 29 of 30 shots.
Stenslie scored twice and Cassibo made 22 saves in the win over Hill-Murray. The score was 0-0 entering the third period when Stenslie scored the winning goal. Stelljes made it 2-0 and Stenslie added an empty net goal to ice it.
The sixth ranked Crimson next visit No. 8 Holy Family Thursday, Jan. 16, and entertain Osseo/Park Center Saturday, Jan. 18.
