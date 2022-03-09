Inside the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus March 4 and 5, the Maple Grove Crimson boys swim and dive team competed in several events, including making four finals.

By the end of the meet, Maple Grove finished with 22 points, good for 25th overall. Edina took first place with 355 points, followed by Eden Prairie (200) and Minnetonka (170).

Maple Grove’s 200-yard medley relay team of junior Gerrit Riekels, senior T.J. Palli, junior Logan Cyr, and sophomore Thomas Botkin finished the prelims 14th with a time of one minute and 39.61 seconds. Then in the finals on Saturday, the Crimson finished 13th in 1:38.95. Edina’s relay team took first place with a time of 1:31.91.

The 400-yard freestyle relay finished the prelims 16th with a time of 3:17.34 and took 14th in the finals with a time of 3:16.10. Edina once again captured first place with a time of 3:03.87.

Riekels completed individually in the 100-yard backstroke and took 12th during the preliminaries in 52.43 seconds. On Saturday, he placed 12th again with a time of 53.06. Eden Prairie junior Luke Logue took first in 48.09. Riekels also swam in the 200-yard individual medley and took 15th in the prelims with a time of 1:57.18. Then in the finals, Riekels finished 14th in 1:57.51. Edina senior Kai Taft won with a time of 1:48.85.

Maple Grove junior Zach Johnson placed 22nd overall in the diving preliminaries with a score of 137.75, but didn’t qualify for the finals. Rosemount freshman Lucas Gerten took first with a score of 419.40.

Osseo junior Brendan Collins finished the 200-yard freestyle preliminaries in 24th place with a time of 1:49.68, but also didn’t qualify for the finals on Saturday. Duluth junior Grant Wodny captured first place with a time of 1:38.73.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments