The Maple Grove boys golf team captured another victory in their 2022 campaign May 16, this time the Chaska Invitational at the Chaska Town Course. The Crimson shot a combined score of 301, three shots better than second-place Eden Prairie.
Junior Kagan Kollar had the low round of the day for the tournament, shooting an even-par 72 including a front-nine of 33. Sophomore Gavin Grahek carded a 75, junior Blake Forrest shot a 76 and junior Jack Schrader recorded a 78. Sophomore Ryan Stendahl shot a 79 and senior Blake Northagen carded an 82.
Maple Grove and Osseo both competed in a conference match May 17 at Logger’s Trail Golf Club, with the Crimson taking second place with a score of 295, one shot back of Spring Lake Park. The Orioles shot 335, taking 12th place out of 13 schools. Stendahl shot a match-best score of 70, two-under-par. Forrest carded a round of even-par 72, good for second overall. Kollar shot a 76, Grahek carded a 77, Northagen recorded a 78, and Schrader shot an 80.
Osseo senior Cole Thorsen shot a team-low for Osseo with a 77, including a front-nine of 37. Junior Jacob Wills recorded an 84, and freshmen Will Engel and Seth Damsgard carded an 87. Senior Jack Betker shot a 91 and freshman Owen Grismer recorded a 99.
Maple Grove ended the week’s action May 20 by taking first place in a quad match against Spring Lake Park, East Ridge, and Rogers at Bunker Hills Golf Course. The Crimson shot 295, 12 shots better than the Panthers. Kollar and Grahek each carded an even-par 72, the best individual score of the match. Stendahl shot a 74 and Schrader and Northagen both recorded a 77. Forrest shot a 79.
Osseo’s boys golf squad took fifth place at the Duluth East Northland Invitational at Northland Country Club May 16, shooting a total score of 328. Princeton took first with a score of 309. Thorsen led the Orioles with a round of 76, sixth-best overall, Damsgard carded an 80, and Engel and Betker each shot an 86. Wills shot an 89 and Grismer recorded a 92.
Then May 20, the Orioles finished 10th in the Grand Invitational at Grand National Golf Club with a score of 339. Thorsen carded a team-best 76, tied for third-best individually. Wills shot an 86, Engel recorded an 87 and Grismer shot a 90.
Girls
Maple Grove’s girls golf squad took first place at the Legacy Christian Academy Invitational May 16 by recording a score of 326. Sophomore Mia Morton led the way with a round of 76, which was second-best overall. Junior Julia Contreras shot an 82, sophomore McKenna Hogan carded an 83, and junior Maria Contreras recorded an 85. Seventh-grader Payton Anderson shot an 87 and freshman Carly Hamman carded an 89.
The Crimson then beat Coon Rapids in a head-to-head match May 17 at Rush Creek Golf Club by a score of 153-216. Morton shot an even-par nine-hole score of 36 to lead the team, followed by two scores of 38 by Maria and Julia Contreras. Hogan carded a 41, Hamman shot a 42 and eighth-grader Peyton Weigelt recorded a 50.
Then May 19, Maple Grove beat Blaine in another conference head-to-head match 162-184 at Majestic Oaks Golf Club. Morton once again led the team with a score of 37. Julia Contreras shot a 39, and Anderson, Hogan, and Maria Contreras each carded a 43. Hamman recorded a 46.
The Osseo girls golf team placed sixth in the Legacy Christian Academy Invitational at The Links at Northfork May 16, shooting a score of 442. Senior Emily Achenbach led Osseo with a round of 95. Junior Maggie Albers shot a 111 and senior Rachel Boehme carded a 115. Senior Chloe Lewis recorded a 121 and freshman Julia Olejar carded a 127.
Coming up
Maple Grove and Osseo will compete in the Section 5AAA golf tournament May 31 and June 1. The boys will play at Bunker Hills Golf Course and the girls will play at The Links at Northfork.
