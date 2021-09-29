Maple Grove cross country competed in the Milaca Mega Meet in Milaca on Saturday, Sept. 25, and put forth some successful performances. The Crimson boys took first place in the seventh grade 3200 meters thanks to three top-35 finishes from Lucas Capistrant (13:00, 27th overall), Ethan Chisholm (13:12, 33rd overall), and Vincent Krebs (13:13, 35th overall). The boys also finished fourth out of 29 schools in the freshmen 5,000 meter runs, 13th in the eighth grade 3,200 meters, 17th in the sophomore 5,000 meters, 27th in the JV 5,000 meters, and 24th in the Division 1 5,000 meters.
The freshmen girls finished third out of 13 schools, while the eighth grade girls finished seventh as a team out of 16 schools and the sophomores took ninth out of 13 schools. The JV girls finished 16th out of 21 schools, led by freshman Sierra Krull, who finished third individually with a time of 21:14.
The Crimson also competed in the Eden Prairie Metro Invitational on Sept. 18, where the girls finished in fifth and boys in sixth place. The Crimson girls tallied 118 points and the boys 167 points. Wayzata boys finished first with 35 points and Saint Paul Highland Park girls took first place with 45 points.
Senior Nick St. Peter led the way for the Crimson, finishing 27th overall in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 17:27, followed by senior Cody Kryzer in 32nd in 17:41 and senior Parker Koland in 35th overall with a time of 17:43. Freshman Josh Kieser finished 40th in 17:58, senior Myles Brown came in 44th with a time of 18:07, junior Joshua Ringsmuth finished 45th in 18:07, and freshman Benjamin Femrite came in 46th with a time of 18:08. Junior P.J. Wilde finished 54th overall in 18:20, and junior Mason Reitmeier came in 76th with a time of 20:00.
Freshman Jordan Ode led the Maple Grove girls in the 5,000 meters with a time of 19:31, good for eighth overall. Senior Lindsey Young finished in 20th in 20:13 and freshman Lexi Hanna came in 23rd with a time of 20:24. Eighth-grader April Watson finished 32nd overall in 21:01, junior Jordyn Borsch came in 35th with a time of 21:03, freshman Kelsey Young finished 44th in 21:51, and senior Ayva Burshem came in 49th in 22:12. Senior Caroline Ringsmuth finished 50th in 22:12, freshman Sierra Krull came in 51st with a time of 22:14, and freshman Samantha Lenertz finished in 22:43, good for 58th overall.
At the Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota on Friday, the Crimson girls finished 20th out of 45 schools and the boys finished 29th out of 47 schools. Ode led the team with a time of 20:22, good for 71st overall, followed by Young (21:09, 122nd overall), and senior Lily Chabica (21:19, 135th overall). St. Peter led the boys with a time of 17:43, good for 108th overall, followed by freshman Gannon Farrens (18:02, 149th overall), and senior Addison Wong (18:14, 175th overall).
Osseo
Along with Maple Grove, Osseo cross country also competed in the Milaca Mega Meet in Milaca on Saturday, and the Orioles had many solid runs, particularly from the sophomores. The boys took fourth place out of 25 schools in the sophomore 5,000-meter run, led by Cade Sanvik, who claimed first place overall with a time of 16:21.
The Orioles also finished in eighth place in the freshmen 5,000 meters, and 10th place in the eighth grade 3,200-meter run with Ben Sanvik leading the way, finishing fifth overall with a time of 11:34. Then in the Division 1 5,000 meters, the team finished 21st, and the junior varsity team finished 35th.
For the girls, they also finished in fourth place as a team in the sophomore 5,000 meters, led by Jules Davis’ 19:41 first-place time. In the Division 1 5,000 meters, senior Alexa Davis finished 12th overall with a time of 19:34 and the team finished 14th. The eighth graders finished 14th and the junior varsity girls finished 15th. Audrey McNeil finished 10th overall in the freshman 5,000 meter run with a time of 21:53.
The Orioles also competed at the Lakeville Applejack Invitational at Steve Michaud Park on Sept. 17. Osseo boys finished 17th overall out of 21 schools with 503 points. Minneapolis Southwest finished first with 74.
Senior Matt Oujiri led the Orioles by finishing 98th overall with a time of 19 minutes and 12 seconds. Junior Gabriel Arends came in 104th in 19:17, and senior David McGinley finished 111th with a time of 19:30. Sophomore Ty Prokop came in 117th with a time of 19:36, sophomore Ty Swanson finished 125th overall in 19:48, and senior Jeff Wachholz came in 127th with a time of 19:48. Freshman Quinlan Rundquist finished 138th in 20:00, and senior Jeremiah Groff came in 143rd with a time of 20:06.
Osseo girls finished 5th overall out of 19 schools with 199 points. Edina was first with 54. Senior Alexa Davis led the team by finishing ninth overall with a time of 19 minutes and 52 seconds. Sophomore Jules Davis came in 12th in 19:57, and junior Maria Hoff finished 45th with a time of 21:42.
Sophomore Teresa Shah came in 62nd with a time of 22:16, senior Jazmyn Christen finished in 76th in 22:40, and freshman Audrey McNeil came in 87th with a time of 23:00. Junior Ariam Anan finished in 90th in 23:09, junior Samantha Longenecker came in 106th with a time of 23:28, junior Emma Houfek finished 108th overall in 23:32, and sophomore Gianna Vecellio came in 123rd with a time of 23:57.
