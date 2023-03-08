Wrestler from both Maple Grove High School and Osseo Senior High competed last weekend in the Class AAA state wrestling individual tournament held from March 2 to March 4.
Maple Grove was represented by Connor Peterson in the 120 weight class, Max Johnson in 145, Ben Schultz in 195, while Osseo was represented by Vayo Kamara in the 220 weight class.
Peterson opened his tournament by beating Stillwater’s Dylan Dauffenbach in a 7-5 decision. He then lost to Eden Prairies’ Zytavius Williams in a 4-1 decision. This moved Peterson to the secondary bracket, where he beat Brainerd’s Zackary Johnson in a 8-1 decision and Willmar’s Cavin Carlson in a 2-1 decision. Peterson’s run finally ended in the semifinal, where he lost to Shakopee’s AJ Smith.
Johnson faced one grappler, facing Faribault’s Bo Bokman. Bokman won a 5-1 decision.
Schultz bested St. Thomas Academy’s Jackson Cercioglu in a 2-1 decision to open his tournament, before beating Little Falls’ Hank LeClair in a 6-1 decision. Waconia’s Max McEnelly then beat Schultz to a spot in the final with a technical finish. On the other side of the bracket, Schultz then lost another semifinal to Andover’s Nolan Israelson via an injury.
Kamara faced Austin Leflay of Hastings in the first round of his bracket. Leflay won with a fall at 4:51.
