The Maple Grove boys’ cross country team left Thursday’s Section 5AA meet at Anoka High School with strangely mixed emotions. The Crimson were thrilled with placing second, earning them a spot in the state meet — if there was one.
With no state competition at St. Olaf College in November as usual, Maple Grove has no choice but to accept the result and look forward to what it hopes is a much more normal 2021 season.
Mounds View won the team competition with 68 points, followed by Maple Grove with 127. The top two teams normally qualify for the state tournament. Osseo placed fifth in the 16-team event after what coach John Rundquist said was a disappointing performance in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet.
The Crimson were once again led by eighth-grader Gannon Ferrens, who was meet runner-up with a time of 16 minutes, 22.8 seconds.
“The boys ran well all season and stepped up in huge ways in a weird season,” coach Matt Gifford said. “Normally, when we have a lot of seniors leave, we have the benefit of having the younger athletes learn in real meets and all throughout the long season.
“This year however, these guys have had a short season and they only had the chance to run against one or two teams at a time. These are tough learning conditions. They did not have the benefit of being able to compete in large races and get pushed along by the masses.”
The boys were able to learn and grow despite having all these obstacles.”
Maple Grove’s team score was completed by junior Nicholas St. Peter in 15th, senior Drew Hjelmstad in 26th, junior Parker Koland in 36th and junior Matthew Huseman in 48th.
“The boys grew as runners and more importantly, they grew as young men,” Gifford said. “Our juniors and seniors were great examples for our younger athletes of how to care for their teammates and the people around them. The guys were challenged to learn how to care for others, encourage the people around them, maximize their opportunities in life, and be reflective. We are blessed to work with the best group of young men in the school. These are hard-working, caring, compassionate, and resilient young men.”
Osseo was again led by freshman Cade Sanvick, who had been battling an ankle sprain but still placed fourth in 16:26. Senior Nick Trzynka placed 30th, junior Luke Wallin 33rd, sophomore Colin Vaughn 42nd and senior Cole Henry 59th. The Orioles finished tied for fifth with Rogers, but won the tiebreaker with the performance of their sixth-place runner, Matt Oujiri. Senior Cole Harcey held down the fifth spot for Osseo after an intense last mile.
“As coaches, we were very proud of both squads with regrouping and then reloading for a very strong performance at sections,” Rundquist said. “We have been anticipating the section meet for the last month, and it was beautiful to see them gel for that meet. Cade still has a lot of upside to his running and he is starting to make a statement on being one of the strongest runners in the area.”
OSSEO GIRLS TAKE 3RD
The Osseo girls’ team finished third at the season-ending meet with 98 points, edging fourth-place Maple Grove by four points. St. Michael-Albertville won the team title.
The Orioles were led by the sister duo of Lex and Jules Davis, who placed third and fourth, respectively. That would’ve been good enough to qualify for the state meet. Osseo had placed fourth at the section meet the past four seasons and entered the race hoping to break that trend. Sophomore Maria Hoff placed 26th, seventh-grader Reece Ruska was 27th and Jazmyn Christen placed 38th for the Orioles.
“Reese ran a huge career best, and Maria locked in on needed placement,” Rundquist said. “Our fifth runner, Jazmyn Christen, ran a career-best and again did a beautiful job of holding down the needed placement.
“We were thankful to have the 2020 season, despite many modifications due to COVID-19. We are already looking forward to 2021 season. On the girl’s squad we will be seeing our top 10 runners returning. On the boy’s squad we have 13 out of our top 15 runners returning.”
The Crimson girls were led by junior Lindsey Young’s fifth-place finish, while eighth-grader Jordan Ode was 15th. Rounding out the team score were eighth-grader Kelsey Young in 25th, senior Kelli Smith in 24th and junior Lily Chabica in 36th.
