Maple Grove volleyball carried their third three-game winning streak of the season into a match up with Elk River (7-12) Oct. 5. After a narrow 25-23 first set win, the Crimson settled in nicely and beat the home Elks in straight sets (25-23, 25-18, 25-12).
Sophomore Abigail Bulthuis led the team with 14 kills, sophomore Annika Olson recorded 19 assists, and junior Liesl Haugen notched 15 digs.
Their road success continued Oct. 7, as they beat Andover (11-7) also in straight sets 25-15, 25-20, 25-22. Bulthuis again led the team with 14 kills, sophomore Audrey Waterman tallied 16 assists, and Olson recorded 11 digs.
Maple Grove improved to 15-7 with the two victories and extended their winning streak to five games with three matches to conclude the regular season this week: Edina (9-9) on Tuesday, Blaine (18-3) on Thursday, and St. Paul Academy (4-11) on Friday.
OSSEO
The Orioles took the volleyball court Oct. 4 looking to shake off a six-game losing streak heading into the last two weeks of the regular season.
In a five-set showdown, Osseo took down Coon Rapids (0-7) three sets to two. The Cardinals captured the first set handily 25-15, but the Orioles responded with a gritty 27-25 second-set win. Coon Rapids took the third set (25-22), and again, Osseo responded with a fourth set victory (25-13), setting up a dramatic fifth set.
Bucking the trend of the first four sets, the Orioles jumped ahead of the Cardinals and didn’t look back en route to a 15-9 fifth-set win. Senior Alana Bauer led the team with 11 kills and 14 digs, and freshman Jordan Ondrey recorded 27 assists.
Then on Oct. 7, the Orioles traveled to face conference foe Elk River (7-13), and couldn’t keep up with the Elks, losing in straight sets 25-21, 25-15, 25-19.
Osseo entered the final week of regular season play with a record of 8-11, before matches against Blaine (18-3) on Tuesday and Centennial (11-7) on Wednesday.
