The Maple Grove Nordic Ski team left Elm Creek Park Reserve Jan. 19 victorious in both the girls and boys portion of the Northwest Suburban Conference 5k skate meet.
The girls took first place with 346 points, barely beating out second-place Andover (343 points). Senior Lindsey Young led the Crimson and the field by finishing first overall with a time of 15 minutes and 23 seconds. Junior Savannah Krull took fourth overall with a time of 16:36, and eighth-grader Carolyn Leach finished seventh in 17:17. Freshman Sierra Krull placed 13th in 18:13, junior Jordyn Borsch came right behind in 14th with a time of 18:40, and freshman Kaci Roeber took 19th in 19:14.
For the boys, the Crimson also took first with 495 points, 14 points ahead of second-place Andover (481). Senior Myles Brown led the team by taking second overall with a time of 13:28, and senior Parker Koland followed right behind in third place in 13:36. Junior Matthew Broderson took sixth overall with a time of 14:10, and senior Kirk Carlson finished 12th in 14:36. Senior Joe Ream took 17th with a time of 15:05, and junior Mason Reitmeier finished 20th in 15:47.
Osseo
At the same Northwest Suburban Conference 5k state meet, the Osseo girls took third place as a team out of six schools with 304 points, behind Maple Grove (346), and Andover (343). Junior Kendel Poppe Boehm led the team with a 12th place finish overall in 17 minutes and 48 seconds. Seventh-grader Camille Friden finished 15th overall with a time of 18:51, and junior Maria Hoff came in right behind in 16th with a time of 19:03. Sophomore Teresa Shah placed 18th in 19:11, sophomore Gianna Vecellio took 20th in 19:20, and senior Ruby Engel finished 27th with a time of 20:37.
The Osseo boys finished fifth out of six schools with 444 points, behind Maple Grove (495), Andover (481), Blaine (471), and Anoka (450). Junior Colin Vaughn led the Orioles by finishing eighth overall with a time of 14 minutes, 14 seconds. Junior A.J. Miller came in right behind Vaughn in ninth place with a time of 14:18, and senior Jeffery Wacholz took 23rd in 16:02. Junior Taylor Grant came in 25th with a time of 16:04, sophomore Jacob Mattson finished 26th in 16:15, and senior Matthew Oujiri took 29th in 16:30.
