The Maple Grove Nordic teams entered this season with high expectations. So far, the Crimson have shown they have the talent to achieve those high goals.
“Coming into the year, there were high aspirations and those aspirations are starting to look like they are possible,” Crimson coach Matt Gifford said. “The boys and girls teams were hoping to have a chance to compete for a conference title and a chance to qualify for the state meet. Both of those things are going to be possible.”
The Crimson have been skiing extremely well and have won all their conference races so far.
They also recently performed very well at the Mesabi Invite up at Giants Ridge. Each team was missing their top skier for the race because CJ Young and Christina Bolcer were skiing at a US Nationals event in Michigan. The boys were still able to place 15th in the nation’s largest high school Nordic ski meet, and the girls took eighth. The girls have been ranked in state rankings at ninth overall.
“I am extremely proud of the teams,” Gifford said. “The beginners have come a long way so far. We have been on the snow from the second week of the season and it shows. They have been working hard and listening to all of our coaching extremely well. The veterans have also been helping in teaching the athletes. WIth over 100 athletes on the team, the vets are asked to help teach in small groups throughout the season and they have done that very well.”
The Crimson are looking forward to more big races the remainder of the season. They realize that there is some stiff competition ahead as they seek to reach their goals.
“Champlin Park boys along with Coon Rapids and Armstrong will be tough to beat for the conference title and Champlin Park, Coon Rapids and Mora will make qualifying for state difficult,” Gifford said. “On the girls side, Armstrong, Coon Rapids and Mora are all pretty solid and could make their aspirations challenging.”
