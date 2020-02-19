It was a bitterly cold day at the state Nordic Ski Meet at Biwabik Feb. 14, but Maple Grove skiers were filled with warmth as they celebrated a great season and a great state meet.
The Crimson took fifth place in the boys’ team competition and sixth in the girls. Seniors CJ Young and Christina Bolcer both earned all-state honors with top 10 finishes.
“I am super proud of them,” Maple Grove coach Matt Gifford said. “We knew we had an outside chance to be top 5 in both boys and girls, but we would have to ski really well. Turns out, we were able to ski really well. I shouldn’t have been surprised. Our skiers have been skiing incredibly well all season and have exceeded our expectations every step of the way for two years now. This group has been together for two years and they have worked incredibly hard for this opportunity and they earned it. Our skiers have done absolutely everything and more than what is asked of them and it set them up for this. The conditions were tough because it was a little slow and very cold out there, but that benefited them. They are very mentally tough and focused. They have learned how to ski their best no matter what and they did that again on Friday.”
BOYS
As a team, Maple Grove scored 330 points to place fifth. Forest Lake edged Minneapolis Southwest on a tiebreaker to win the team title with 401 points. Young came in third place, a finish that surprised him.
“Going into the race I was hoping for a top ten finish after last year’s 14th place finish and I absolutely blew that out of the water,” said Young. “When I got the news that I was in second after the first race I was shocked and didn’t really believe it. I knew that the only way to stay near the top was to push through the whole next race and that’s what I did. I ended up in third overall and shocked myself with how well I did. I think it had a large part to do with the team being there with me this year. I was really happy with how everything went and our team placed well in fifth on top of that which is crazy.”
The only negative for Young is that his days as a Crimson skier are over.
“This team means a lot to me and it’s really sad to think that it is all over but I think we finished it the best way we could have,” Young said.
Crimson state skiers: 3. Young 28:56, 30. Myles Brown 30:40.5, 56. Charles Cavan 31:34.9, 77. Parker Koland 34:47.7, 99. Sam Fjellman 33:19.0. Matt Broderson and Kirk Carlson are the other two state skiers.
GIRLS
The Crimson took sixth with 366 points. St. Paul Highland Park won the team title with 403 points. Bolcer came in ninth in a time of 34:42.6.
Other Crimson state competitors are: 59. Grace Collier 37.37.2, 70. Lauren Tillman 38.07.1, 79. Kalli Smith 38:25.8, 94. Lindsey Young 38:59.0. The other two state skiers and Ellen Kivi and Savannah Krull.
“The race went really well,” Bolcer said. “I was really happy with my finish because my goal was to be in the top 10. Staying engaged during the first race really helped me put down a good time and set me up well for the pursuit. It was a lot of fun especially battling to the finish of the classic race for ninth place, which really motivated me at the end. It was my fourth time at state and I have improved a ton since my 121st finish in 2016. Our team placed fifth, which was very impressive especially because it was the rest of the girls’ first time competing at the state meet and they had some great finishes. We all pushed through the tough conditions and adapted to the schedule changes.”
GREAT SEASON
The strong state showing capped a brilliant season for the Crimson. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams won section titles and the girls also took home the conference championship. Gifford credited the success to the athletes, coaches and families.
“I am incredibly blessed to work with the coaches, skiers, and families that I get to work with every day,” he said. “Our coaching staff is made up of the best group of coaches that I can imagine working with. Our skiing families are incredibly supportive. They are really encouraging and always looking to help us out at any time. Lastly, our skiers are truly amazing to work with. They work really hard and are always asking how they can improve. They listen extremely well and always come back with more questions.
These attributes are what got them to this point. This group has maximized their opportunities at every turn. We are incredibly proud of them and they have earned this season. They have made themselves into the skiers and athletes that they are.”
