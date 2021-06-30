Maple Grove’s American Legion baseball squad kept their undefeated season alive with an 8-7 extra-innings win over Ham Lake on June 21. Kole Krier got the nod for the Crimson and threw five shutout innings.
In the eighth inning, with the game tied 7-7, Johnny Volkers drove in Cal Thomas for the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly. Thomas recorded three hits in his first game played of the season and Zane Vitense added two hits along with four RBIs and two innings of scoreless relief pitching.
Then on June 22, Maple Grove continued their winning streak by beating Fridley 9-2. Jaeger Cossette started and threw five innings in a winning effort. Jake Solle went 3-4 and drove in a team-high four RBIs. David Salz and Thomas each delivered two hits out of the team’s 11.
Next up for Maple Grove was a trip to Brooklyn Park on June 23, where the Crimson had to come from behind to secure their sixth-straight win by a score of 5-3. Solle got the start for Maple Grove and threw four innings of one-hit ball, with Vitense pitching the last three frames. Elder and Thomas each had key seventh inning hits, and Vitense, helping his own cause, delivered a clutch RBI in the final frame.
After their come-from-behind win, Maple Grove traveled to Andover on June 24, where the Crimson improved to 7-0 on the season with a 5-1 win. Ethan Zimmerman led the way for Maple Grove, tossing an 85-pitch complete-game shutout, striking out six batters, and allowing no walks. Devin Hornbacher, Aiden McMahon, and Solle each went 2-4, and Cossette added an RBI single.
Over the weekend, the team traveled to St. Cloud for their first tournament of the year and won two games on Friday morning, with the first against St. Michael-Albertville in a 7-1 win. Kole Krier threw six innings with eight strikeouts to earn the win. Krier and Devon Hornbacher each collected two hits to lead the offense.
In game two, Cole Newell led Maple Grove with six and two-thirds innings pitched and eight strikeouts in the team’s 8-1 win over Andover. Cam Elder went 3-3 with three runs scored. With those two wins, Maple Grove advanced to the semifinals to face The St. Cloud 76ers, where the Crimson earned a 10-4 win to advance to the finals. Zane Vitense went 3-4 with four RBIs and Cal Thomas had a two-hit day with three runs scored. However, Maple Grove’s undefeated season ended with a 4-2 loss to Hutchinson in the finals.
They take a 10-1 record back into North Hennepin League action this week.
