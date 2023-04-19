Maple Grove’s boys and girls lacrosse teams both started the season with style last week, as both teams beat Centennial in their respective games on April 13
Crimson Boys
Maple Grove boys lacrosse started the season with an action-packed 11-10 win over Centennial on Thursday, besting last year’s Section 7 runner-ups with a comeback victory.
The Crimson trailed 1-3 at the end of the first quarter, but quickly found their way back into the game in the second quarter, leading 5-4 at the break. Centennial attempted to fight their way back into the lead, but goals from Tanner Brendon and Tyler Steinkopf kept them ahead after briefly tying up at 5-5. Maple Grove led 7-6 at the start of the fourth.
The lead once again wavered, but Ricky Peterson was there to tie things up at 8-8 with a big goal. Steinkopf came up big once again with a goal and an assist in the quarter to help build the lead. Those goals proved key after Centennial made a late near-comeback, coming up just one goal short of tying Maple Grove again.
Maple Grove boys lacrosse played two games the following week, starting with a road game against Andover on Monday, April 17. They then hosted Osseo/Park Center on Wednesday, April 19.
Crimson Girls
Maple Grove girls lacrosse also started their season with a big win over Centennial. The day started with difficulty, however, with Centennial scoring the game’s two opening goals.
The Crimson reacted well with goals from Ella Olson, Jayde Isaacson, and Sosi Van Wyk to take their first lead of the day. The two teams then exchanged goals for some time, with Maple Grove scoring thanks to Leah Muscatello, Hadley Kudla, and Olson. It was 6-4 to Maple Grove at halftime.
Maple Grove started the second half of the game perfectly with three goals from Olson, Grace Erickson, and Muscatello. Centennial were then awarded a pen and scored to get back into the game.
Maple Grove then added two late goals from Van Wyk and Olson, while Centennial added one, to win a thrilling contest 11-6 and start the season with style.
Maple Grove girls lacrosse played Andover on Monday, April 17.
